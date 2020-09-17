WASHINGTON, D.C. — Vermont Senators Patrick Leahy, D, and Bernie Sanders, I, joined with 29 colleagues to urge President Donald Trump to work with Congress to protect families from eviction.
Both Vermonters signed a letter drafted by Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, describing how homelessness impacts the most vulnerable Americans, especially children.
The pandemic has left millions at risk of eviction when the administration’s moratorium on evictions for failure to pay rent expires at the end of year.
An estimated 20 million renters have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic.
The moratorium on evictions keeps people housed for now, the letter notes, but doesn’t provide any mechanism for helping families to catch up on any back rent or barring landlords from charging penalties or fees for late payment.
In July, the U.S. Census Bureau found that 7.6 million families with children had been unable to make their most recent rent payment.
As the letter notes, homelessness disrupts children’s education and causes harm to their mental and physical health. Homeless parents are also more likely to lose custody of their children, which can also cause lasting harm to children.
The letter calls for $100 billion in rental assistance for those at risk of losing their residence, while also noting that the House of Representatives approved additional housing assistance four months ago as part of the HEROES Act, which the Senate has refused to take up.
The letter concludes by calling on Trump to act, stating: “Housing instability and threat of evictions exemplify how the pandemic is falling hardest on the most vulnerable Americans, especially our children. Disruptions to every aspect of children’s lives will have lasting, detrimental effects on their health, safety, and future success. We urge you to act now and in good faith to minimize the impact of this unprecedented public health pandemic on our children’s future.”