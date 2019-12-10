ST. ALBANS – In a letter sent early last week, Vermont’s congressional delegation uniformly opposed a proposed change to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) expected to disproportionately affect Vermont.
Writing to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, Senators Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders, and Rep. Peter Welch decried a proposal to standardize the way utilities like heating and cooling are weighed when calculating SNAP benefits.
“New England has some of the hardest and longest winters in the nation and the energy expenses for Vermonters can vary greatly from heating season to heating season,” the legislators wrote. “The propose rule will have a broad and significant impact on Vermont as well as the rest of New England.”
Earlier this year, the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture (USDA) proposed a rule change to SNAP creating a national standard for standard utility allowances (SUAs) used to calculate a household’s net income and determine what the household receives from SNAP.
The rule change would curtail individual states’ abilities to determine how they weigh SUA in the administration of SNAP benefits.
A study from the Washington-based think tank Urban Institute concluded the proposed rule change would dramatically affect colder states like Vermont, where a poorly-insulated housing stock and colder winters can make heating costs disproportionately expensive.
Vermont was expected to see the most dramatic loss in the amount of benefits it administers annually, with the Urban Institute’s study suggesting Vermont would lose $20 million in annual benefits – more than a fifth of what the state typically administers to SNAP participants.
In defending the proposed rule changes as an extension of an executive order from the Trump administration, Secretary Perdue has previously argued SNAP reforms were needed “to restore integrity to SNAP and move people toward self-sufficiency.”
The Urban Institute’s review of the proposed rule change suggests that, had it been applied in 2018, the proposed rule change would have resulted in a reduction of $786 million in federal spending on SNAP benefits.
A proposal to include the proposed rule change in the 2018 Farm Bill, which governs the federal administration SNAP benefits, was defeated and ultimately excluded from the final, approved draft of the bill, a fact noted in the delegation’s letter to Perdue.
“This rule is yet another example of the Trump administration ignoring the will of Congress and proposing a rule that conflicts with the decisions made in the 2018 Farm Bill,” the legislators wrote.
Their letter, dated for Dec. 2, came at the end of the proposed rule’s comment period. The USDA is now reviewing the proposed rule change and has yet to finalize the rule.
The proposal to standardize utility allowances for SNAP is the most recent of several proposed changes to national SNAP benefits proposed this year.
USDA recently finalized a rule change affecting how states can waive time limits on SNAP’s work requirements, and another rule change was proposed to limit states’ ability to waive certain asset tests and automatically make participants in other aid programs eligible to apply for SNAP.
Altogether, changes to the implementation of SNAP were projected to disqualify 14,000 Vermonters currently participating in SNAP from receiving benefits under the federal food assistance program.
Nationally, USDA projects its changes in the administration of SNAP benefits would result in almost 4 million participants no longer qualifying for benefits.
In their letter to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Vermont’s delegation criticized the proposals for unfairly impacting states like Vermont.
“If the administration wishes to make changes to the methodology for calculating SUAs it should do so in a fair and transparent process that does not disproportionately impact certain states,” they wrote.
“As written, it would slash SNAP benefits for our nation’s most vulnerable populations, especially in northern states such as Vermont.”