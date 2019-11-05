WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Senate approved a resolution sponsored by Sen. Patrick Leahy, D – Vt., last Thursday designating October as National Farm to School Month, according to a release provided by Leahy’s office late last week.
Farm to school programming refers to a federally supported initiative integrating local food producers with school food programs and providing educational opportunities for students relating to nutrition, gardening and other aspects of the food system.
This past June, Sen. Leahy joined other legislators in introducing the Farm to School Act, which would expand available federal funding from $5 million to $15 million for Farm to School programming and allow schools to access a larger maximum grant award.
“One of the best ways to help students make healthy choices is to teach them about their food and how it is grown,” Leahy said in a statement. “Farm to School programs have given children and schools across the country the tools to craft farm-fresh, health and delicious meals that students enjoy.
“Our bipartisan resolution recognizes the important contributions of farm to school programs across the nation.”
According to a statement form Leahy’s office, federal funding partially secured by the Vermont senator has supported farm to school programming in more than 43,000 schools in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
Earlier this year, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture received federal grant funds for supporting farm-to-school programs in Franklin and Grand Isle counties.
This past October, Leahy visited the St. Albans Town Educational Center (SATEC) in part to celebrate the school’s own developing farm-to-school initiative, grown with support from St. Albans City School and the Northwest Technical Center.
The resolution recognizing October as National Farm to School Month was cosponsored by Senators Susan Collins, R – Maine; Sherrod Brown, D – Ohio; and David Perdue, R – Ga.