WASHINGTON, D.C. – Democratic senators including Sen. Patrick Leahy, D – Vt., introduced a resolution Wednesday condemning threats from President Donald Trump to attack Iranian cultural sites amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.
The resolution, condemning threats made by Trump over Twitter earlier this week to attack Iranian cultural sites as tensions build in the wake of the U.S.’s assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, also demands the President refrain from violating the laws of armed conflict.
In a statement citing language from the Geneva Conventions, the Hague Convention and the Dept. of Defense’s Law of War Manual prohibiting the destruction of cultural sites, Leahy condemned actions threatened by Trump as potential war crimes.
“Attacking cultural sites in Iran would be a war crime under the Geneva Conventions,” Leahy said in a statement. “Abiding by the laws of war are what distinguishes us from terrorists.
“Every American soldier knows that, and it is time that President Trump learned it as well.”
Building tensions between the U.S. and Iran came to a head late last week when a missile from a U.S. drone struck a convoy carrying Soleimani, the head of Iran’s influential Quds Force, at the Baghdad International Airport.
In the days following the attack, the Trump Administration defended its ordered killing of Soleimani as a preventative measure against an “immediate threat” against U.S. diplomats in the region.
The administration also accused Soleimani for orchestrating recent protests against the U.S. embassy in Baghdad over U.S. airstrikes against Iranian-backed Iraqi militias.
Trump took to Twitter recently and threatened military action against sites that were “important to Iran & the Iranian culture” should Iran retaliate for the death of Soleimani.
Iran retaliated Tuesday night with missile attacks against Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.
The U.S. reported no casualties as a result of the missile attacks and Trump has instead promised further sanctions against Iran in response.
Democrats, including Leahy, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I – Vt., and Rep. Peter Welch, D – Vt., have each denounced the attack as a “dangerous escalation” and been critical of a perceived lack of evidence provided by the Trump administration that Soleimani presented an immediate threat.