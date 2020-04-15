WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sen. Patrick Leahy, D – Vt., condemned President Donald Trump’s announcement Tuesday that the he would withhold funding for the World Health Organization (WHO) pending review of the WHO’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Withholding funds for WHO in the midst of the worst pandemic in a century makes as much sense as cutting off ammunition to an ally as the enemy closes in,” Leahy wrote in a strongly-worded statement issued Wednesday evening.
Echoing sentiments from a previous statement, Leahy compared Trump’s continued attacks on the WHO, the United Nations organization currently helping coordinate the world’s response to COVID-19’s spread, to scapegoating for what Leahy described as Trump’s mishandling and downplaying of the early stages of the pandemic.
“The White House knows that it grossly mishandled this crisis from the beginning, ignoring multiple warnings and squandering valuable time, dismissing medical science, comparing COVID-19 to the common cold, and saying ‘everything will be fine,’” Leahy continued. “Not wanting to take responsibility as the deaths continue to mount, he blames others.”
The WHO, a U.N. agency charged with improving health worldwide, is currently coordinating much of the global research related to COVID-19 and advising countries’ responses to the pandemic.
Trump has been critical of the organization, accusing it of mishandling the early stages of the crisis – in particular a Jan. 14 tweet from the WHO reporting “preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission.”
“Through the middle of January, it parroted and publicly endorsed the idea that there was not human to human transmission happening, despite reports and clear evidence to the contrary,” Trump said Wednesday, according to The Guardian. “The delays the WHO experienced in declaring a public health emergency cost valuable time – tremendous amounts of time.”
Trump has also lambasted the international health agency as being too willing to take “China’s assumptions at face value” and pedaling “China’s misinformation.”
Trump previously praised China’s response, tweeting in January, “China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency.”
The U.S. is the largest source of funding for the WHO, providing $553 million in 2019, according to the New York Times. The WHO’s biennial budget for the 2018 and 2019 period was $6 billion.
The organization suggested human-to-human transmission was possible by the second half of January and, on Jan. 30, declared a public health emergency over the spread of COVID-19.
The WHO was also initially critical of instituting travel bans, which factored heavily into the U.S.’s initial response to COVID-19. Health experts have said more recently that the Trump administration’s initial travel restrictions on China and Europe may have bought the country a little time for preparation.
Trump declared a national emergency of COVID-19’s spread on March 13, after at least a dozen states called for state emergencies and began instituting social distancing orders to limit COVID-19’s spread.
Gov. Phil Scott called declared a state emergency that same day over COVID-19.
More than 22,000 Americans have died due to complications of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The WHO has come under fire internationally for not being critical of public health information being shared by China, which had initially downplayed the virus’s spread and rejected having international health experts visit to assist with the county’s response to COVID-19.
That latter fact was something Leahy conceded to in his condemnation of Trump.
“WHO could have been stricter with China and called for travel restrictions sooner, but it is performing an essential function and needs our strong support,” Leahy concluded.
Leahy is the vice chair of the U.S. Senate’s appropriations committee and the senior senator from Vermont.