WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D – Vt., announced the introduction of a bipartisan $7.8 billion emergency appropriations bill for addressing the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The agreement also includes $500 million for ten years of funding for a telehealth program, allowing for patients and medical providers to communicate remotely.
“As we confront this crisis, it is important to remember that we are not Republicans or Democrats in this matter – we are Americans,” Leahy said in a statement.
“I have been here long enough to see that when we come together, the Senate can be the conscience of the nation,” he continued. “Now is one of those times.”
According to Leahy’s office, the proposed emergency package would fund federal, state and local responses to the COVID-19 outbreak, including funds for the research and development of vaccines and treatments, and funding for preparing health care systems for local outbreaks of COVID-19.
“Importantly, this bill includes $300 million to ensure that vaccines developed with the support of federal dollars remain affordable to those most in need,” Leahy’s statement read.
Their emergency package also includes funding for addressing the spread of COVID-19 abroad.
COVID-19 is a novel strain of coronavirus first observed in Wuhan, China, late last year, capable of imparting symptoms ranging from mild fevers to severe illnesses and death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Since first being diagnosed, COVID-19 has spread to more than 75 countries.
As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 95,000 people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and more than 3,200 deaths have been attributed to the virus, according to a dashboard created by the John Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering.
More than 51,000 of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered, according to the Whiting School of Engineering’s dashboard.
In a statement Wednesday. Leahy contrasted Congress’s emergency package to one proposed by President Donald Trump, which drew fire for reallocating funds from other federal programs like the Low-Income Heating Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
“Where President Trump’s proposal would rob Peter to pay Paul, stealing hundreds of millions of dollars from funds meant to contain an Ebola outbreak and programs the American people rely on... our agreement provides $7.8 billion in new, emergency funding to address this public health threat without raiding these important programs,” Leahy wrote.
Trump’s proposal to allocate funds from LIHEAP to combat the coronavirus outbreak drew similar criticisms from Rep. Peter Welch, D – Vt., who, in a late February statement, joined lawmakers from Massachusetts and Maine in declaring Trump’s proposal as “unconscionable and indefensible.”
As the vice chair of the Senate’s appropriations committee, Leahy had a direct hand in the negotiations that resulted in Wednesday’s announced emergency package, according to a statement from Leahy’s office.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Vermont, though the state’s health department is now monitoring for possible cases after an incident where a New Hampshire resident now diagnosed with COVID-19 attended an event in White River Junction.
More information about the coronavirus in Vermont and advice in how to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 can be found at healthvermont.gov/covid19.