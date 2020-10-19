WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sen. Patrick Leahy, D – Vt., announced Monday federal actions for supporting Vermont’s embattled dairy farms and nascent hemp industry.
The programs, according to Leahy’s office, would support piloting an ecosystems services payment program in Vermont and delayed federal standards set to go into effect in a 2021 season that Vermont’s established hemp growers would have struggled to meet.
Funding is now secure for piloting an ecosystems payment program in Vermont – an idea many have floated as at least one way to support a beleaguered dairy industry.
In a release sent Monday afternoon, Leahy’s office announced funding would now be available through a $7 million for ecosystems services payments – in concept paying farmers directly for their services measurably benefiting water quality in Vermont.
Funded through the Resource Conservation Partnership Program Leahy reportedly muscled into the 2014 and 2018 Farm Bills, the program will, per Leahy’s office, “put Vermont at the forefront” in demonstrating Payment for Ecosystem Service (PES) projects.
In a statement from Leahy’s office, the service was described as “an approach to environmental protection in which the community benefits of well-managed resources are measured, and land owners are paid by the unit, as they would be for other goods or services.”
“Farmers are embracing this concept that allows them to flexibly manage their land, recognizing that they know their land best, and paying farmers for measurable outcomes,” the statement read. “This Vermont pilot will help demonstrate whether the PES approach may reduce phosphorus runoff more efficiently than do traditional regulatory approaches.”
The project comes at a time as dairy farmers struggle with their fifth year of lagging milk prices set well beneath the cost of production on an average farm.
Leahy’s office also announced that the implementation of federal standards many Vermont hemp farmers would have struggled meeting has been delayed a full year.
According to Leahy’s office, the implementation of federal, U.S. Dept. of Agriculture-penned rules governing a recently legalized hemp market was delayed by Leahy-backed language within a recent appropriations bill.
The rules, according to Leahy’s office, were a “bump in the road” for farmers who would have found it “difficult, if not impossible” to fully meet.
“This would have dealt a severe blow to Vermont’s most promising new specialty crop,” Leahy’s statement read.
According to the announcement from Leahy’s office, the delay “will give hemp farmers the certainty of planning for the next growing season under the existing Vermont regulations, while policymakers have more work to do in correcting the problems with USDA’s regulations.”
“These few sentences that Leahy helped engineer,” the statement said, “have saved the day for many Vermont hemp farmers.”
Hemp production was originally partially legalized for limited cultivation and sales through state pilot programming under the 2014 Farm Bill. Before then, hemp had been outlawed under the same federal laws banning marijuana.
With the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp was fully legalized under federal law.
