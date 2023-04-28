STOWE — The 2023 Miss Vermont and Miss Vermont’s Teen competition was held Sunday, April 16 at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe.

Leah Gervais, of Enosburg, was awarded 3rd runner-up in the Miss Teen event, winning a $250 scholarship as well the Congeniality Award and “Be the Change” Award.

Gervais spoke about her nonprofit, “It Makes Sense,” which promotes awareness and accessibility for those with disabilities.

“I was inspired because I'm the older sister to someone with Down syndrome,” she said. “I grew up going through the education system with her, and I noticed how hard it can be to get the tools you need.”

Ava Walker of Montgomery received the $100 Adams Family Artistic Expression Award. She performed a spoken word piece she wrote called “Two of me,” which shares her experience as a child of divorce.