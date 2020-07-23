SWANTON — Two local projects will receive a combined $1.5 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG). Leader Evaporator in Swanton is receiving a $1 million deferred loan and the Almond Blossoms Schoolhouse Child Care Center in St. Albans a $500,000 grant.
The funding was announced by Gov. Phil Scott on Thursday. CDBG funds come from the federal government, but are awarded by the states.
Local officials said the award to the Town of Swanton and Leader Evaporator will enable the company to retain 60 full-time jobs.
The loan will be used to provide Leader with working capital, creating breathing space while Jeff Smith, president of Leader, takes the company through a diversification and reinvigoration plan, according to a statement from Swanton officials.
“Maple contributes a third of a billion dollars to Vermont’s economy each year,” Smith explained. “And nearly half that is in wages and salaries of some 1,500 maple producers all across the state. For its part, Leader is America’s largest producer of maple sugaring equipment, and this grant will help us strengthen this important, 132-year-young manufacturing company for the future, to exit the COVID era vigorously, making the most of the 2021 sugaring season and beyond.”
Elisabeth Nance, economic development coordinator for the town of Swanton, noted that Smith "has worked hard to turn Leader around. These funds will provide him the additional time and capital necessary to keep Leader in Swanton for another 130 years.”
According to Tim Smith (no relation), executive director of Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation, “This award comes at a crucial time, not only for Leader, but for the Swanton community and Franklin County. Leader has been instrumental in the growth of the Vermont sugaring sector for more than a century.”
Applicants for CDBG funds must go through municipalities. St. Albans City partnered with Almond Blossoms on its grant application.
The funds will be used to purchase and renovate a historic building on Lake Street which the center currently leases.
"We do have a particular interest in this one, because child care is one of the critical needs our city is facing right now," said Chip Sawyer, the city's director of planning and development.
Almond Blossoms owner Heather Garceau said the project will allow her to double the number of children the center cares for from for from 30 to 60 by opening up the upstairs. The grant will pay for a sprinkler system, a new roof, moving some walls, and a new playground.
Garceau has also sought to offer childcare for workers on second and third shift, but said she needs a core group of families who bring their children regularly to be able to add the children of workers who need evening or nighttime care more irregularly, such as restaurant or retail employees.
Anyone interested in care doing those hours can contact her through the center's website: almond-blossoms-schoolhouse.com.
In total, Scott announced the allocation of $2.4 million in CDBG funding for eight projects across the state.
“These grants support projects that strengthen local communities and make them better places to live and work, whether it’s launching new businesses, improving housing and downtowns or preserving and creating jobs,” said Scott. “We are grateful to the congressional delegation for their continued dedication to securing these funds for Vermont, especially as we work together to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing economic crisis.”