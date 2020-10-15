SWANTON — Leader Evaporator is looking for a few good axe throwers.
The company is sponsoring the American Cancer Society’s second annual Let’s Axe Breast Cancer tournament held in conjunction with Burly Axe Throwing in Burlington.
Leader makes colored maple syrup tubing which is easier for sugarmakers to spot on the woods floor. Former employee Jake Irish suggested the company add pink tubing and tie it in to breast cancer.
President Jeff Smith liked the idea and began talking with the American Cancer Society, which led to Leader’s sponsorship of the event, explained company spokesperson Patti Harvey. Leader will be donating a portion of the sales proceeds for the pink tubing to ACS.
Leader will also have a team at the event, and on Thursday company employees tested their aim at Burly’s mobile axe throwing set-up. The four best were selected for the company team. They were: Connor Ryea, Bill Waldrep, Rick Franolich and Cody Loiselle.
In addition, Leader has also been using its social media accounts to build awareness about cancer, including creating a video with information about breast cancer.
It’s not too late to sign up for the event. Because of the pandemic, the number of participating teams is limited to 10. Each team of four must pay a $100 registration fee, as well as raise $500.
How to take part:
Step 1: Register your team at bit.ly/AxeBreastCancer2
Step 2: Raise $500 and receive an email code to schedule your axe throwing time at Burly’s.
Step 3: Do some axe throwing.
Step 4: Wait to find out how your team placed.
Every participant will receive a nip of maple syrup from Purinton Maple and Supply in Huntington.
