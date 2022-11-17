ST. ALBANS — “Violence breaks and peace rebuilds.”
That’s what Paul Dragon, executive director of the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, reminded a crowd on Thursday.
“That’s what our team at Laurie’s House does. They heal and they help rebuild.”
This month, CVOEO’s Voices Against Violence program is marking the 20th anniversary of Laurie’s House, an emergency shelter for families and survivors of domestic and sexual violence in St. Albans.
CVOEO held a press conference on Thursday to celebrate with staff, community partners and spokespeople for Vermont’s congressional delegation.
Since its opening in 2002, Laurie’s House has become a critical community asset that provides safety, hope and healing for community members in need.
Over the past 20 years, Laurie’s House has served 1,218 adults and children seeking a safe place to stay. During the press conference, Dragon asked the gathered crowd to imagine every adult and every child who has walked through the shelter’s doors.
“Think about their fear, their anxiety and their hope,” he said. “Then think of the dedication and the passion of our staff. Think about all that emotion in one place. That place is consecrated with who we are as a community.”
Voices Against Violence director Kris Lukens, who started with the organization in 1995, has seen the shelter through all of its iterations. She got choked up on Thursday thinking about the people Laurie’s House has helped and the community partners who have supported her work.
Lukens said the shelter was re-named a decade ago to honor a Franklin County woman, Laurie, who was killed by her partner. The shelter is located at an undisclosed address to ensure the safety and protect the confidentiality of individuals and families. It has five bedrooms, a full kitchen and a living room, and is decorated with the artwork of past and current residents.
Laurie’s House has evolved over time to better serve the community. Most recently, in 2021, staff offices were relocated outside of the shelter to create even more space for survivors and their families.
Voices Against Violence is now located at 23 Catherine St. and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. People can visit to talk to an advocate, check out books from its library and pick up family essentials, like diapers.
In the last several years, the level of need in Franklin and Grand Isle counties has swelled. In 2020, staff at Voices received more than 1,600 calls to the hotline. 474 victims, including 68 children, utilized services and 88 families were sheltered in Laurie’s House and motels.
“It is a sad reality that the threat of violence against partners and family members is very real in Vermont, across the nation and around the world,” said Erhard Mahnke, a spokesperson for Sen. Bernie Sanders.
According to the Vermont Network, there are approximately 40,000 victims of intimate partner or sexual violence a year in Vermont. Most incidents go unreported. Nationwide, 1 in 4 women are estimated to experience some form of violence in their lifetime.
“This is completely unacceptable,” Mahnke said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Laurie’s House assisted more individuals and families, and the length of shelter and emergency housing stays for survivors increased sharply due to the lack of safe and affordable housing in the area.
Voices Against Violence’s advocacy coordinator Shannon McMahon said she and her team work with survivors at the shelter to identify immediate and ongoing needs. Staff recognize that all victims heal differently, and therefore tailor programs and services to the individual.
For example, staff use translation services that can support more than 350 different languages and serve meals that reflect the identities of those at the shelter. Staff also provide outreach and education to the Abenaki and migrant farmworker communities.
“We know that the work to heal from gendered violence is best done in community … We hear what the survivors would like to do to promote their own healing and we work to make it happen,” McMahon said.
To meet the growing need for its services, Voices Against Violence/Laurie’s House is asking the community for $20,000 in support of its shelter on its 20th anniversary.
This financial investment will strengthen the day-to-day work at Laurie’s House, and also support Voices Against Violence’s mission.
Liz Gamache, chief development officer at United Way of Northwest Vermont and former St. Albans City mayor, said creating Laurie’s House was one of the first community conversations she was a part of when she moved to St. Albans 21 years ago.
“I saw the community come together to support the idea, through funding, volunteerism and advocacy,” she said.
Many speakers at the press conference honored Lukens, who said she is a model to others with her leadership and service. Melinda White from the Howard Center recalled Lukens going door-to-door during the pandemic, delivering food and essentials to those in need.
Lukens told the Messenger she felt called to domestic violence prevention work 45 years ago, and though the stories can be tough to hear and the work challenging, the mission of Voices Against Violence and Laurie’s House has always energized her.
“I don’t say this lightly, Kris you are my hero; you are our hero,” Dragon said.
