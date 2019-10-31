MONTPELIER – On Prescription Drug Take Back Day this past Saturday, Vermonters tuned in more than 3.5 tons of unused and expired medication – a new state record, according to a press release from Gov. Phil Scott’s office.
“We know the availability of unused prescriptions in the medicine cabinets of friends or relatives can lead to substance misuse for some Vermonters,” Scott said in a statement. “One of the keys to prevention is taking unused drugs out of the equation, and I’m grateful to all the Vermonters who continue to assist in this effort.”
Unused drugs – prescription or otherwise – were received at over 60 collection sites throughout the state, including several in Franklin County, where Vermont residents could safely and anonymously drop-off unused medications.
Those locations were staffed by law enforcement organizations, with collected medications transported out of state and incinerated.
This last Drug Take Back Day was the first where e-cigarettes and other vaping devices could be turned in.
“Almost everyone has medications they no longer need,” said Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine in a statement. “Year-round collection programs, such as drop-off locations and mail-in envelopes, make it easy for Vermonters be sure these ‘Most Dangerous Leftovers’ are destroyed and not available for misuse.”
Take Back Day is a public event organized by the Vermont Dept. of Health, the Dept. of Public Safety, local and state law enforcement agencies and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
According to state officials, improperly stored medications can pose a health risk to children and pets who might accidentally ingest them, and incorrectly disposing of medications can pose environmental risks.
The DEA estimates that about 10 percent of the medication collected on Take Back Day are opioids.
The Vermont Dept. of Health maintains a system of permanent drug disposal sites around the state.
Information about Vermont’s prescription drug disposal system, including where to find the state’s permanent disposal sites, can be found online at https://bit.ly/2N4Hp5R.