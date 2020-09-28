GRAND ISLE – The Lake Champlain Basin Program seeks pre-proposals for projects and programs to protect, restore, interpret, and showcase the historical resources and cultural heritage of the Champlain Valley.
These projects will highlight the interpretive themes and further the goals, actions and tasks described in the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership (CVNHP) Management Plan. The LCBP is particularly interested in funding projects that address the following priorities:
CVNHP Special Program ($10,000-$40,000): The CVNHP Special Program Grants will focus on the CVNHP Conservation & Community Interpretive Theme with emphasis on the 50th Anniversary of the Clean Water Act to support regional projects that interpret, highlight and support the observation of this landmark legislation and interpret the importance of clean water from historical and modern perspectives. Special Program pre-proposals should be multi-jurisdictional and serve to highlight the Conservation & Community Interpretive Theme on an international scale. Projects smaller in scope and scale are welcome to submit pre-proposals in the Conservation & Community Interpretive Theme in the Core Grants Program.
CVNHP Core Grants Program: Projects may include the following
- Local Heritage Grants (up to $4,000 for local projects; up to $7,500 for regional, multi-jurisdictional projects)
- Conservation & Community Interpretive Theme Grants (up to $7,500)
- Collections Grants (up to $7,500)
- Internship Grants (up to $5,000)
Applicants are invited to submit multiple pre-proposals for each category. Each submission should be a two-page document to introduce the project, adhering to the format of the pre-proposal guidelines available at champlainvalleynhp.org/resources/grants/. After review of the submitted pre-proposals, a subset of applicants will be asked to submit a full proposal for funding consideration for projects to begin on October 1, 2021.
It is anticipated that these projects will be supported with funds awarded to NEIWPCC on behalf of the CVNHP by the U.S. National Park Service and the Great Lakes Fishery Commission. The CVNHP Pre-Proposal forms are available from the CVNHP website: champlainvalleynhp.org/resources/grants/.
Only electronic pre-proposals in MS Word or compatible formats will be accepted and must be received by jbrangan@lcbp.org AND grants@lcbp.org by November 2, 2020.