ST. ALBANS — The Lake Champlain Basin Program, in partnership with the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources and the Quebec Ministry of Environment, hosted environmental organizations, state agencies and those interested in the protection of the Missisquoi Bay June 13 at St. Albans City Hall for an information session.
The focus was to discuss updates about state and provincial efforts to protect water quality within the Missisquoi Bay of Lake Champlain, and the reduction in the nutrient phosphorus.
The meeting was well-attended and centered on collaborations, data and building a comprehensive picture of what is currently being conducted to reduce phosphorus within the bay.
“Improving water quality in Missisquoi Bay is a priority in the management of Lake Champlain for agency partners as well as residents,” said Dr. Eric Howe, director of the Lake Champlain Basin Program. “It is important to us to be sure the public understands the challenges and is included in the tremendous effort being made to improve conditions there.”
Nathalie Provost, director general of the Quebec Ministry of Environment, provided a review of funding allocations and projects. The Quebec Water Strategy 2016- 2030 focuses on protecting and restoring aquatic environments, better prevention and management of water related risks, and supporting Quebec, Vermont and New York cooperation for the integrated management of Lake Champlain.
“Quebec environmental organizations have spent $15 million over the last 10 years on phosphorus reduction strategies, projects and education and outreach,” Provost said.
The Quebec Ministry of Environment is working with agricultural producers on sustainable agro-environmental practices.
As scientific data has indicated within the Vermont portion of the Missisquoi Bay, 58% of the phosphorus comes from agricultural sources, 40% comes from stream erosion, 20% comes from forested lands, 17% comes from development (stormwater) and 2% comes from wastewater. The Missisquoi Bay phosphorus concentrations continually exceed water quality standards yearly.
The addition of the excessive phosphorus feeds harmful algal blooms. These harmful algal blooms (HABs) close beaches, can get into drinking water, and can be harmful to humans, pets, wildlife and livestock.
A total maximum daily load (TMDL) has been developed, and many organizations and state agencies are working on projects to reduce the phosphorus making its way to the bay.
“We are 14% towards our goal, and have had the largest relative reduction in phosphorus in Missisquoi Bay,” said Claire Madden, from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.
In Vermont, the state and partners are focusing efforts on cover cropping, manure injecting, stream and lake shore stabilization, and slowing the flow of stormwater thereby allowing it to infiltrate.
“Nearly $337 million of state funding has been invested in clean water work since 2016 state-wide, $27.5 million for Missisquoi Bay. Of the $337 million, over 80% have been used for project implementation and construction. The state's investment leveraged nearly $225 million in federal and local contributions to further clean water results state-wide,” Madden said.
Over 335,000 acres of agriculture conservation practices have been implemented state-wide; 74,000 within the Missisquoi Bay watershed, over 470 riparian acres restored state-wide, 2,600 riparian acres passively restored, of which 688 acres are within the Missisquoi Bay watershed; over 1,000 acres of existing impervious/ hard surfaces treated by stormwater practices, 43 of those acres where within the Missisquoi Bay watershed, and 21 wastewater treatment facility upgrades and refurbishments completed state-wide, of those, 1 was in the Missisquoi Bay watershed. To view more of the data and what is being done, visit: https://anrweb.vt.gov/DEC/cleanWaterDashboard.
During the follow-up questions, an adaptive management approach was discussed, leading to the need for further study and work related to understanding and mitigating the legacy phosphorus within soils and sediment.
