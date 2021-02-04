GRAND ISLE — The Lake Champlain Basin Program recently awarded over $2.6 million in grants to communities and organizations in New York, Québec, and Vermont to improve the future of the Lake Champlain watershed. The LCBP has awarded more than $15.5 million to 1,500 projects in New York, Vermont and Québec through competitive grant programs since 1992.
The 98 grants awarded this year will support projects across several categories. Locally, $10,000 will be used for aquatic invasive species spread prevention, via The Friends of Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge, which will continue to implement a water chestnut control program at the refuge in Swanton.
These grants will support projects that advance the goals of the long-term Lake Champlain management plan Opportunities for Action (plan.lcbp.org). These grants are supported by funds awarded to NEIWPCC on behalf of the Lake Champlain Basin Program by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, and the National Park Service.
