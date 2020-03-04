MORETOWN— The Lady T-Birds fought hard, but lost their last game of the season, a playdown game, to Harwood on Wednesday night. Harwood took an early lead, racking up a 12-2 lead at the end of the first quarter as MVU struggled to overcome the Highlanders’ zone offense.
A successful block by Abigail Paquette gave the Thunderbirds some needed encouragement and Emily Graham followed it up with a three-pointer from the corner.
Paquette took control of the defensive boards and scored on a turnaround jumper to give the T-Birds a 7-0 run, prompting Harwood to call a timeout.
Harwood managed to score off a rebound which Paquette answered with a jumper from the foul line. The two teams then traded baskets, ending the half with Harwood up 21-15.
The Highlanders quickly added another four to their lead following the break, until Paquette scored, followed by a three pointer from Catherine XX, and another basket from Poquette, prompting a Harwood time out.
Harwood’s Mia Cooper responded with a basket, then MVU’s Macayla Langlois netted two free throws, bringing the score to 27-24, still in Harwood’s favor.
Graham managed a steal and got the ball to Riley Noel, narrowing Harwood’s lead to just one. Serena Power scored, giving MVU the lead.
Harwood’s Tanum Nelson responded with a three-pointer, taking back the lead for the Highlanders who quickly added two more.
The T-Birds fought throughout the final quarter, but Harwood steadily expanded their lead until they were up by 10 with just 1:33 remaining on the clock.
Julie Horton scored the final points of the night and the season for MVU. The game ended with a 46-34 victory for Harwood.
This report is based on notes from Matthew Walker.