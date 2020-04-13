MONTPELIER — To help deal with the flood of unemployment claims in Vermont as a result of COVID-19, the state is asking Vermonters to contact the Dept. of Labor on specific days, based on last name.
For example, the claim and assistance line has had some people call as many as 200 times in a single day, Vermont Commissioner of Labor Michael Harrington said Monday.
By asking people to call on certain days, the department hopes to make it easier for people to get through to a person.
Although the number of people filing new claims is leveling off, Harrington said the state is continuing to add staff to the department both from within state government itself and from outside partners. The hope was to have those additional staff assisting Vermonters who have problems with their claims which can be easily resolved starting Monday, Harrington said.
Both people filing online and those calling the claimant assistance line are being asked to do so on specific days based on their last name, based on the schedule below:
Monday: A-E
Tuesday: F-L
Wednesday: M-R
Thursday: S-Z
Friday: Anyone
Online filing is also open to anyone for 24 hours on Sunday. Hours for online filing during the week are 3:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 3:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
The claimant assistance line is open to everyone on Fridays and Saturdays. Hours for that line, which is (877)214-3332, are 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Harrington has asked people to file initial claims online if possible and to save the claimant line for the use of people who have problems or questions.
In addition to their initial claim, those receiving unemployment assistance must file a weekly claim. Harrington said the best method for filing those claims is through the automated weekly claim line at (800) 983-2300. That line is open 24 hours on Sunday and 5 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. There is no need to call the line on a specific day. Harrington has said at previous press conferences that use of this line can help to reduce congestion on the claimant line and online system.
The Dept. of Labor is also offering webinars for those who need to file claims explaining the process. See accompanying schedule for times. Recordings of previous webinars are available on the department’s You Tube channel.