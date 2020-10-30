MONTPELIER – A new state scholarship program is now available for Vermonters looking to enroll in adult career and technical education programs, according to a news release from Gov. Phil Scott’s office.
According to Scott’s office, scholarships worth $1,000 could be awarded under a new program to eligible Vermonters looking to offset some of the costs connected with training and other career and technical education programs.
Those scholarships, made available through $162,000 in labor department training funds and developed as a partnership with the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation, are available for training in fields like nursing, automotive trades, cosmetology, commercial drivers licensing and information technologies.
Scott, a vocal advocate for technical education in the past, celebrated the program in an official statement Thursday, heralding it as particularly “valuable” amid the recent economic downturn spurred by COVID-19 and subsequent public health orders placing limits on most businesses in Vermont.
“I’ve always been a champion of technical education and as we continue to re-open our economy during this pandemic, I encourage Vermonters to consider enrolling in one of these valuable training opportunities,” he said.
“Industry recognized credentials are key to getting a job in a high-demand field faster – and at a lower cost – than a traditional degree program, and this scholarship opportunity will help Vermonters access the critical skills trainings needed for good jobs that are available,” Scott added.
Funding is available under the program on a first-come, first-served basis.
To be eligible, participants must:
- Be a Vermont resident and eligible for employment;
- Have graduated from high school; and
- Complete a career consultation with a Vermont Dept. of Labor job specialist.
Applicants may complete a form of inquiry through the Vermont Dept. of Labor’s website at https://labor.vermont.gov/JobSearchVermont. A labor department job specialist will follow up to schedule a consultation.
