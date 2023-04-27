ST. ALBANS — Kris Lukens, director of Voices Against Violence/Laurie's House, is being recognized with a Career Achievement Award from The Center for Crime Victim Services.
The award is presented to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to victim services over their career or lifetime and have changed the culture and practice of Vermont to be safer and more responsive to victims of crime.
"For decades, Kris has been a community leader, transforming the way the community approaches work with survivors, not only in Franklin and Grand Isle Counties, but across Vermont," states an April 26 press release from the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity. "Kris has eased the fear and suffering of so many individuals and has been an ally, providing survivors with safety, relief, compassion, support and hope."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.