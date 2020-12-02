ST. ALBANS — Tootsie Rolls and the Knights distributing them have a made a difference for children on the autism spectrum.
The local Knights of Columbus Council 297 recently donated $800 to Camp Rainbow, a Northwestern Counseling & Support Services summer program for children with autism spectrum disorder and developmental disabilities. Camp Rainbow includes all of the usual “summer camp” activities such as playing outdoors, swimming, crafts, singing and making friends.
This was the second donation the Knights have made to the camp this year. The first was for $888.
The Knights raised the funds by passing out Tootsie Rolls and soliciting donations before and after mass at Catholic Churches in Franklin County, including Holy Angels and St. Mary’s in St. Albans, St. Patrick’s in Fairfield, St. Anthony’s in East Fairfield and Ascension in Georgia.
