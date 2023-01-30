ST. ALBANS — The Knights of Columbus Council 297 of St. Albans, with roundtables in East Fairfield and Fairfield, reached a new milestone Jan. 27, collecting 1,523 blood donations (a little over 190 collected gallons) at St. Mary’s Parish Hall.
This was the council’s 49th blood drive since Aug.12, 2020. The Knights started hosting blood drives during the COVID-19 pandemic at St. Albans City Hall and St. Mary’s Parish Hall, and have continued to host two or three blood drives a month at these locations.
Hosting blood drives is a full-service effort that includes bringing in donors, promoting the drives and volunteering at the actual event.
“We are happy to serve our community by being a part of helping others in need of blood, and we are very appreciative of all the donors who attend the blood drives to help others as well,” Grand Knight Valdemar Garibay said.
