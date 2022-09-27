ST. ALBANS CITY — Knights of Columbus Council 297 received a certificate of recognition for its continued efforts as a blood program leader in the St. Albans community.
Brad Howart, district manager of Vermont and New Hampshire for the American Red Cross, presented members of the council with the award on Monday morning at St. Albans City Hall.
The certificate reads: “St. Albans Community - In recognition of your commitment and dedication to the American Red Cross Premier Blood Partner Program. Your support is critical to our lifesaving mission."
Each year, the American Red Cross delivers nearly 6.4 million blood products to hospital patients. In 2021, KoC Council 297 collected 1,410 units, which helped 4,230 people.
This is not the first time Council 297 has been recognized for its blood drive efforts. In March, the council received a certificate from the Red Cross to mark its 1,000th-donor milestone.
Since Aug. 12, 2020, the council has sponsored, promoted and volunteered at 41 blood drives. Two to three have been held almost every month at either St. Albans City Hall or St. Mary’s Parish Center.
"We would like to thank the community for supporting the blood shortage effort," Grand Knight Valdemar Garibay said.
