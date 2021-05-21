GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. — Kinney Drugs, a leading pharmacy chain in New York and Vermont, is now vaccinating people ages 12 and up in all its pharmacies. In addition, the 100% employee-owned company will help make six lucky winners’ post-COVID dreams come true with its new #VAXtoIT contest.
Beginning this past Monday, people age 18 and older can visit www.KinneyContest.com to share an activity they can’t wait to get back to doing after COVID. Whether someone wants to rent a boat, buy concert tickets, or treat friends and family to a big game, race, or summer getaway, Kinney Drugs wants to help six lucky winners get #VAXtoIT!
Entrants will have a chance to win one prize per week during the six-week contest duration. During each of the first five weeks, Kinney Drugs will randomly draw one entrant to win a $500 Visa gift card (one winner per week). At the conclusion of week six, one grand-prize winner will be randomly drawn to receive a $2,500 Visa gift card.
“It’s no secret that the past 14 months have been extremely stressful. People have been waiting so long to get back to doing the things they love. Kinney Drugs has been vaccinating people since January, which is definitely helping us kick COVID to the curb, but we thought it would be fun to help six lucky winners achieve their post-COVID dreams! We’re very excited to receive the contest entries and share some of them on our social media pages in the coming weeks. We’re even more excited to draw the winners and help them fulfill their dream and get #VAXtoIT,” said Judy Cowden, senior director of marketing and advertising for Kinney Drugs.
Entrants must be 18 or older to win. No purchase or vaccination is necessary to enter the contest. Winners must reside in Vermont or New York. Full terms and conditions can be found at www.kinneycontest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.