ST. ALBANS CITY — Newly poured curbs and sidewalks on east Kingman Street have started to show what the final outline of the street will look like when completed next May.
Over the last few weeks, construction crews have been prepping the gravel for the cement pouring, which required extensive work to skim and pack the gravel at the right grading, said Chip Sawyer, St. Albans City director of planning and development.
As that gravel work nears completion, additional cement pouring will continue this week to move west from the project’s east end on Main Street, which already has completed curbs.
Other major improvements expected on Kingman this week include building a cement ramp up to the Peoples Trust Company Building and adding more trees, which are expected to line the street when construction is completed.
Starting Oct. 11, crews will begin prepping the front entrance of the Peoples Trust Company building for the addition of a handicap-accessible ramp into the building. Until such work is finished, the front entrance into the building will be closed.
The Kingman Street project is on track to complete the majority of work by the end of November, when the street will be opened for car access. The final updates, including an additional layer of asphalt, will be completed in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.