ST. ALBANS CITY — City residents will spend the summer watching Kingman Street transform into a more walkable space ripe for business expansion.
Of the $1.5 million Kingman Street streetscape project funds, $1 million would be paid by the tax increment finance (TIF) district, and $555,000 would be paid with water and waste water funds. In total, $251,000 would be reimbursed by the TIF district and the total outstanding TIF debt for the City of St. Albans is $19.5 million.
The work officially begins May 3, according to updated online records for the project. The project is going forward after voters approved a $1.5 million bond for the project on Town Meeting Day.
New streetlights, landscaping and a new feel will find their way to Kingman Street, including new sidewalks and walkways. This is the city’s last downtown area slated for a makeover.
On May 3, construction is set to begin downtown. Authorities say Kingman Street will be subject to one-way traffic and the public will no longer be able to park on the sides of the street.
On May 6, street water main work is slated to begin, and some of the sidewalk area will be replaced with gravel during the process of renovating the entire area.
By June 21, all of the sidewalk is slated to be removed and replaced with gravel, according to city plans, and new sidewalks will emerge in those areas. Those new sidewalks on the south side of the street will be primed for running, walking and biking by Aug. 20, according to the city.
The north side of the street will be addressed three days later. On Aug. 23 traffic will be switched to going up hill only, while some of the sidewalks will be replaced with gravel at that time.
By Nov. 17 though, all of the replaced sidewalk are set to be complete, ready for walking as if the old sidewalks never existed.
Traffic is slated to reopen by Nov. 25, according to city documents, and any additional construction throughout May could continue for touch-ups.
The Kingman Street project is the last of a three-part effort to revitalize the city’s downtown areas and make them more attractive to both tourists and locals.
