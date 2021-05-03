ST ALBANS CITY — The groundbreaking of the Kingman Street streetscape project in the city is being delayed by about a week in order to secure contracting work, according to an email from Chip Sawyer, the city's director of Planning and Development.
“Hello to everyone along Kingman Street,” the email reads. “The latest news from the general contractor is that we should delay mobilizing on Kingman Street until May 10. They need more time to get all of the materials together to start the water line work.”
The groundbreaking was originally scheduled for May 3. Sawyer said any updates to construction and development would be completed and published on time.
“This means that we are likely to see no construction activities or changes on the street next week,” Sawyer said.
The project is going forward after voters approved a $1.5 million bond for the project on Town Meeting Day.
Of the $1.5 million Kingman Street streetscape project funds, $1 million would be paid by the tax increment finance (TIF) district, and $555,000 would be paid with water and waste water funds. In total, $251,000 would be reimbursed by the TIF district and the total outstanding TIF debt for the City of St. Albans is $19.5 million.
On May 10, water main and beginning work will commence on Kingman Street, beginning a transformation that will include new streetlights, landscaping, and new sidewalks and walkways as a part of the city’s last planned downtown beautification project.
During the improvements, authorities say Kingman Street will be subject to one-way traffic and the public will no longer be able to park on the sides of the street.
All of the sidewalk along the sides of the street is slated to be removed and replaced with gravel on June 21, according to updated city plans. Those new sidewalks on the south side of the street will be primed for running, walking and biking, and will be poured by early July, documents show.
Aug. 20 will see the south side sidewalks completed, and the north side of the street will be addressed three days later. On Aug. 23, traffic will be switched to going uphill only, while some of the sidewalks will be replaced with gravel at that time.
By October 21, the sidewalks on the north side of the street will be poured, and by Nov. 17 all of the replaced sidewalk would be complete and ready for walking.
Traffic and parking on Kingman Street is still slated to reopen by Nov. 25, city documents show, and any additional construction throughout May could continue for touch-ups - “final paving and line striping,” officials said.
