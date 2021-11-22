ST. ALBANS CITY — Kingman Street is open to traffic and well-lit. But it’s not done quite yet.
The City of St. Albans opened up the street for two-way traffic flow this past weekend, and vehicles can access parking spaces throughout the newly-constructed street.
Chip Sawyer, the city’s director of planning, said the last major hurdle to opening the street was installing the brick pavers along the curbs, which was completed last Friday. The city will now be looking at completing the necessary detail work, such as adding banners to the new street lamps and completing the Peoples Trust Company ramp.
The road will then be opened up for all traffic until May, when the final layer of asphalt will be added.
“You can park on most of it. …” Sawyer said. “Folks should come check it out.”
While the street is open to vehicle traffic,Eric Stumpf, the owner of Frozen Ogre, said he’s waiting for the foot traffic to return. He’s been watching the construction from the front of his store on Kingman Street, and during well-attended downtown events, he’s seen few people splinter off from the Main Street corridor.
With Kingman finished, he said he’s looking forward to more people using the new sidewalks and parking spaces.
“It’s definitely nice. It’s wide open, well lit,” he said. “It has some good positives for a major offshoot of Main Street.”
Parking on Kingman will have two-hour limits like the rest of downtown parking.
Sawyer said the next big construction project will most likely be looking at installing sidewalks for Federal Street. The city is in the process of doing the engineering and planning for the project with the goal of putting a full sidewalk on the west side of Federal Street, he said.
