ST. ALBANS CITY-- According to Chip Sawyer, Director of Planning and Development for the City of St. Albans, the Kingman Street Project is still on schedule, though the City had to choose to install an entirely new sewer main instead of refurbishing the old one.
“We plan to have the street fully open to traffic and parking again in November,” Sawyer said in an email. “We will start pouring the new, wider sidewalks in September.”
This week, crews will be continuing to connect water and sewer services for the buildings along Main Street up to the new mains, but Sawyer said they were able to reorganize the schedule to accommodate for the additional efforts and additional staff will be added by S.D. Ireland, the contractor for the project.
“First and foremost, I want to make sure that the community knows that we are maintaining pedestrian access to the businesses on Kingman Street, and I urge everyone to support them as much as you can!” Sawyer said in an email.
The City still has plans to return to the project in May of next year to add a final coat of asphalt and line striping to the project, but Sawyer said that would take a couple of days at most to complete.
“This project is going to be a game-changer for Kingman Street, and I think folks will be amazed at how the new streetscape looks,” Sawyer said. “We wouldn’t be able to do this without the patience of the businesses and residents along Kingman Street. I can’t wait to open up a brand new streetscape for everyone on Kingman!”
