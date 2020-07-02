ST. ALBANS – While many staggered as the COVID-19 pandemic spread worldwide, one young girl found a way to display community support through kind words and colorful deeds.
With the closing of local schools in March, Heather Blackburn of St. Albans Town, prompted her three children to hand-write letters to help keep them occupied.
“The kids usually write letters during the summer, to their cousins or a friend,” she says. “This time Roxy (age seven) decided to write to strangers.”
First-grader Roxy chose to write notes to cheer up patients at Northwestern Medical Center (NMC). “I hope you feel better today, or I wish that you will feel better, is what I would write,” she says. Roxy began creating at least three to five cards a day – never less than three, her mom says, decorating the colorful envelopes with stickers.
Getting the notes to NMC was the next step, which came in the form of delivering the cards via appropriate social distancing measures, to a neighbor employed at NMC.
“My husband and I frequently walk together and often Roxy’s house is along our route,” says Heather Smith, RNC-MNN, a labor and delivery/neonatal nurse at NMC’s Family Birth Center.
“We had a conversation one day in her front yard, with her and her parents about how difficult it was being out of school and work. Immediately Roxy’s attention was on people still going to work at the hospital and people there as sick patients,” Smith explains.
“As a seven-year-old she realized how hard that was and I mentioned to her, well I know some people at my work who may need a pick me up, what do you think? It wasn’t two days later and her mom, Heather, messaged me wanting to arrange a card delivery,” says Smith.
They arranged creative ways to meet each other and social distance.
“Cards have been delivered by Roxy on her bicycle, neighborhood walks, and care packages on the porch,” she says. “The cards were kept for a period of time before being distributed.”
Before delivering each batch to Smith, Roxy said she had a goal, “to fill up my backpack with letters first and then deliver them. Each time I did, it was as big as a shoebox,” she explains.
The family had ordered a pack of 100-cards and envelopes, with Roxy continuing her notes for about a month before brothers, Quinn (nine) and Ozzy (eight), caught wind to what she was doing. They decided they would write letters to be delivered to the hospital, too. “He copied me,” says Roxy, about eldest brother Quinn, who wrote a record breaking 50 cards in one day.
“Roxy was definitely the trendsetter in the family,” her mother says. “It’s special to see her as a role model for her older brothers, that was another proud parent moment, for sure.”
“Almost every week I delivered cards made by Roxy and her brothers to Deanna Orfanidis, NMC’s chief nursing officer,” says Smith. “Deanna made sure to distribute cards to departments, patients, and staff in need of a smile or a well wish.”
As chief nursing officer, Orfanidis also serves as an integral part of NMC’s COVID Incident Command, a good position from which to arrange delivery of the cards throughout the organization. “Deanna is aware of hospital needs and patient census on a daily basis and it is fitting that she distributes them accordingly,” says Smith.
While the letters were originally written for patients, due to regulations on what could be brought into patient’s rooms, the Blackburn kids also started writing notes for hospital staff.
“The gesture of kindness Roxy initiated brightened many lives and brought smiles to faces amidst difficult times. Her thoughtfulness and dedication to create so many cards for patients, nurses, and hospital staff shows her caring spirit and love for her community,” says Smith.
Working at NMC for 20-years, Smith says serving during the COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced her commitment to nursing as a profession, and her dedication to the community.
“Early on the pandemic was a time of uncertainty, and I had lots of questions and concerns. NMC Incident Command quickly mobilized and daily email communication kept everyone aware and educated on how to process, proceed, and function,” she says.
Contrasting global chaos and ever-changing protocol, she says, the preparedness and organized communication at NMC allowed medical professionals to continue providing quality patient care even during the unprecedented time.
“I have seen people come together and demonstrate what a team truly is. Extraordinary measures to ensure safety and provide quality care occurred in tandem. The most rewarding part of my work through the last few months has been the ability to remain as a constant source of care for the patients in my community,” says Smith.
“Thank You,” Roxy says, to the staff at NMC for their dedication towards patients, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. When asked how it has made her feel to provide kind words of encouragement to others, Roxy says, “Happy, joyful.”
The Blackburn family recently ran out of the rainbow-colored cards and were patiently awaiting the arrival of more, via Amazon. “Now I’m bummed that we don’t have any more to write letters on,” says Roxy, adding, “I can’t wait to get more cards.” She says that her favorites are the purple, red, blue, and teal.
“Roxy has made dozens of cards with bright colored paper and envelopes, each unique and special,” says Smith. “Each card is simply signed, Roxy.”
Residing in a seasonally quiet area of the town, and both Blackburn parents working within the school system, the family found themselves even more isolated as distancing measures commenced. “When COVID first started, back in March with all the unknowns, people were looking for the positives and silver linings. It was such a joy to have that small piece come from her seven-year-old mind,” Heather Blackburn says. “We didn’t have any strong connections with friends at that time; it was really great that Roxy could bring our families together,” she adds.
“Random acts of kindness can happen anywhere, anytime. It doesn’t take much to make a difference. I can’t thank this kind seven-year-old enough for sharing her beautiful kindness with us,” says Heather Smith. “Be the spark, like Roxy, that brightens a life, a community, a nation.”