Frank Cioffi, Chairman of the Peoples Trust Company Board of Directors, and Thomas J. Gallagher, President/CEO, announced that Kevin J. Manahan has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors.
“We are excited to have an individual with Kevin’s financial expertise and experience join our Board of Directors. He will certainly add value to our Board and his commitment to our community speaks for itself “said Cioffi.
“We look forward to his contributions as we continue to serve the needs of our local marketplace” stated Gallagher. “Kevin has long been a trusted advisor for businesses and individuals in our community through his work as a CPA. We are honored to now have him as part of our Board” he added.
Kevin Manahan is a Certified Public Accountant and recently retired Partner of A.M. Peisch & Co., where he was the Partner-in-Charge of the St. Albans Office, Chair of the Firm’s Tax Committee and long- time member of the Firm’s Management Committee.
Kevin earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Vermont and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and of the Vermont Society of Certified Public Accountants.
He has worked extensively with many community members in Northern Vermont to provide generational business transfer planning, income tax, retirement and estate planning. Kevin is active in the local community having served on numerous boards and civic organizations including the St. Albans Rotary Club, Northwestern Medical Center, Northwest Occupational Health, Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center, St. Albans Recreation Department, Champlain Country Club and the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation. Kevin and his family reside in St. Albans.
