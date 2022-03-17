FAIRFIELD — The board voted unanimously on Wednesday evening to approve Kelsey Malboeuf as the new permanent principal of Fairfield Center School.
Malboeuf currently serves as interim principal. She took over in December after the departure of principal Heather O’Dell.
“Kelsey has many strengths,” Kimball told the Messenger on Thursday. “She was the best candidate for interim principal, and still meets and exceeds the needs of her position today.”
In a matter of about two weeks, the Fairfield school lost both its administrative assistant Brenda Goodhue and its principal, Heather O’Dell. Goodhue passed away and O’Dell said in a letter she planned to pursue a career in the nursing profession.
Malboeuf, Kimball said, stepped in and got the Fairfield ship through the storm.
“It was evident right away that she was the best person to lead the school,” Kimball said of her appointment to interim principal while the district looked for a permanent replacement. “She’s a member of the school leadership team, she has great communication qualities, she’s compassionate and empathetic and she’s willing to be real about circumstances. And most importantly, she has set the right tone for that school.”
The tone, Kimball said, means everything.
“She’s had the right touch for that building and gives people the confidence to do that work,” Kimball said. “A principal needs to give it that tone that we will all get through this together. That tone is so key. They don’t necessarily have total control, but they have influence, and she’s created a really positive, supportive student learning environment.”
The search
Kimball thanked Casey Provost, Maple Run Unified School District’s human resources director, for heading off the search.
Provost said the district began with creating opportunities for staff and community members to voice what characteristics and traits Fairfield Center School’s new leader needed.
After inviting public comment, an interview committee was created, composed of members of the community, staff, classroom teachers, parents and counselors. Six interviews were conducted.
“We had a really strong pool of candidates for the position,” Provost said.
Two finalists emerged from the pool as the school’s finalists: Malboeuf and Todd Rohlen, principal of Coventry Village School, both of whom were invited for school visits. Students from each grade were selected to be part of a student interview panel, who created questions about topics that were important to them.
When the two finalists visited, the students led them on a tour of the school, followed by student interviews of the candidates. Additional interviews with Kimball and members of the community added to the massive store of feedback.
In the end, it was Malboeuf who was recommended to the board for approval.
“She’s what we need right now,” board member Joanna Jerose told the Messenger. “I think she’s going to do a great job.”
Malboeuf will begin her contract effective July 1. Kimball declined to comment on contract length at this time.
