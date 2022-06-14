ST. ALBANS — After a divided vote by St. Albans City Council, Keith Longmore was removed from the Belonging, Equity and Inclusion committee.
Longmore, a local businessman, has been the subject of controversy since he was appointed to the BEI Committee, but after he attended the May meeting, his public statements encouraged city administration to ask city council to reconsider the appointment.
“The reason for removal of Mr. Longmore is he has repeatedly derided the mission and need of the committee, calling it, quote ‘unnecessary, a hoax and an affront to the families of this city,’” City Manager Dominic Cloud said during council’s meeting on June 13.
Prior to asking council, Cloud said he and Mayor Tim Smith approached Longmore and asked him to resign from the BEI committee, but Longmore refused the request.
Longmore could not be immediately reached for comment.
His initial statements against its formation occurred back in August, when he publicly derided the council’s efforts to create a BEI Committee in a letter to the editor sent to the Messenger.
Such statements, however, were not enough to convince St. Albans City Council to ignore his application to the committee, and they appointed him with seven others after screening the candidates.
By the BEI’s first meeting in March, committee member Reese Kelly highlighted the letter as a reason to dismiss Longmore from his position, but the city’s administration largely downplayed those concerns in April, when Smith, Cloud and Ward 3 Alderperson Marie Bessette attended the committee’s following meeting and defended the need for different perspectives.
The meeting in May, however, seemed to have forced the city administration to reconsider. While Longmore did not attend the first two BEI committee meetings in March and April, he attended the third meeting in May wearing a “1776 Forever Free” shirt and defining himself as an “American” and fan of former President Donald Trump during introductions.
About ten minutes into that meeting, the committee devolved into a shouting match before jumping back on the rails.
During Monday night’s council meeting, four of the council members agreed with the administration to remove Longmore for his actions. The two dissenting votes, Ward 5 Alderperson Bob Farrar and Ward 2 Alderperson Newell Decker, said they’d like to give Longmore another chance.
“My own feeling is he should be given several meetings to display whether he is going to cooperate or not,” Farrar said. “Apparently, he’s not a cooperative individual, but I don't think he’s been given enough time to do that.“
The other council members, who voted to remove Longmore, largely agreed that they weren’t voting for his removal due to his different opinions, but rather, Longmore’s actions have shown that he is looking to disrupt the committee’s work.
“There’s a difference between having a different opinion, which I think is very good. It brings about better change, better policy. That’s different than just being an obstructionist,” Council President Chad Spooner said.
Ward 3 Alderperson Marie Bessette, who initially defended Longmore’s appointment to the BEI committee back in April, said she had hoped for more from Longmore when the council first interviewed him.
“I was hoping he might bring a different perspective to that community and to be honest, he hasn’t shown that. If anything else, he’s just been holding the committee up on the work that they were assigned to do,” she said.
Multiple BEI committee members were in attendance during the meeting, and before city council made its decision, two committee members – Reier Erickson and Leah Christopher – provided their own thoughts on Longmore’s actions as private citizens.
Christopher, who said she believes that the council was acting in good faith when it set up the BEI committee, provided a hypothetical to make her point.
“Would you put somebody on that downtown board who expressed a disbelief in downtown?” she said.
Erickson emphasized that his goal in pushing for the formation of the BEI committee was to make sure that it was a working committee, and the city largely shot itself in the foot when it appointed Longmore.
“Just think about what this committee can do for the people who live here and vote accordingly, that’s all I’m asking,” he said.
Longmore also serves on the city’s downtown board.
