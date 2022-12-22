SWANTON – Missisquoi Valley schools are keeping students busy over holiday breaks by giving out “on the go” kits.
Differing by age group and designed to keep kids thinking and active while at home, the kits are part of MVSD’s after-school program. Beth Ann Miller, director of MVSD’s after-school program, said credit should be given to Elsa Rood and Holly Fortune, the MVSD staffers who spearheaded the idea.
Rood is the after-school program director for Franklin Central, and Fortune is the MVSD after school program administrative assistant.
“The way we started was a response to COVID, back in the day,” Miller said. “What can we do to provide some quality enrichment or quality academic support for our students when we can’t be with them or when they can’t be with us?”
The program started in 2021 when the district was working with hybrid schooling and had to find a way to keep students involved in not only curriculum learning but social and behavioral involvement that would normally be assisted by after-school programs.
“It was about having a quality instruction that did provide information but it wasn’t a direct link to the school day, it was really a supplement,” Miller said. “How can we keep these kids engaged and learning when we have such a challenge to that?”
Programs are funded through a government grant and through residential school taxes, costing students and parents no extra money.
Over Thanksgiving 2022, the district had two kits available depending on grade.
For the younger students in elementary school, they could bring home a kit called “Let’s Talk Turkey,” which provided materials for arts and crafts along with instruction, and facts about Thanksgiving meals and nutrition in general.
Miller said that kit also included information related to the Abenaki and Thanksgiving history, like why Americans eat turkey specifically.
“It provides information, context that students could read along with, and a corresponding project they could do from home,” Miller said.
For older students, Thanksgiving’s “Kindness Kit” provided the materials to make greeting cards and stamps, muffin mix to bake with and a journal to write down mindful thoughts.
Miller said the goal isn’t to teach an exact curriculum, but to have a social-emotional learning opportunity.
The Thanksgiving project taught older students social awareness and interpersonal skills by having them reflect on their friends, families and what they are thankful for.
For December, students could sign up for four weeks worth of projects, including a baking kit, a scavenger hunt and more crafts. These projects gave students that had other after school conflicts like sports the chance to participate in after school courses.
“It’s this emphasis on what else we can do to support our students inside and outside of school,” Miller said. “As cheesy as it sounds, we want to make sure we are supporting them as much as we can not only during the school day, but outside of the school day as well.”
Interested parents or students can visit afterschooprograms.mvsdschools.org to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.