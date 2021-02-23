It’s never too early to start planning for your next winter getaway, and this cabin in Montgomery would be a great spot for a large, ski-loving family to consider renting for a weekend.
With six beds in three bedrooms, it can sleep up to 10 guests -- perfect for getting the grandkids or cousins all together. You can relax by the fire place, enjoy a soak in the tub, or escape with a good book in the cozy reading nook.
A full kitchen includes all the appliances and accessories you’ll need to prepare home-cooked meals, and the large, furnished deck out back provides stunning wooded views.
While having ski-in, ski-out capability, the cabin is nearby to Jay Peak for additional skiing, dining, and golfing options, plus its indoor waterpark. Devil’s Gulch and the Jay Peak Trailhead are also just a short drive away for you to explore the outdoors with a hike.
About
- Cost: $339 per night
- Beds: 2 king beds, 2 queen beds, and 2 single beds sleep 10 guests
- Bathrooms: 3.5
Amenities
- Bathroom essentials including shampoo, soap, toilet paper, and a hair dryer
- Bathtub
- Bed linens, extra pillows and blankets
- Cable TV
- Heating and cooling
- Air conditioning
- Indoor fireplace
- Wi-Fi
- Dedicated workspace
- Microwave, coffee maker, refrigerator, dishwasher, dishes and silverware, oven, and stove
- Barbecue grill on the patio
