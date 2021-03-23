Not far from Mount Equinox and the many outlets that make shopping in Manchester Center a delight is a big green barn that housed livestock since the 1880s before getting converted to a digital photography studio just after the turn of the millennium.
The owners of the barn not only rent out the revamped space to guests, but one will also take some time to talk about photography -- even how to use a smartphone’s camera to its fullest potential. Superguest Les, a former adjunct professor at the New York Institute of Technology, will take you on a “Photo Walk” if desired, or he can help arrange a tee time at the nearby and private Manchester Country Club.
Inside the barn hang Les’ artwork, and the exterior provides stunning views of nature that will allow you to try out any tips he might provide. There’s a gorgeous flower garden in the back right next to a sleek fire pit area -- wood for which is provided -- while Mount Equinox and Vermont forests can be viewed from the property and its decks through your lens.
Custom-built counter surfaces, tables, and the bath floor accentuate the interior -- being crafted by Les who used old trees from the property that were taken down and milled.
About
- Cost: $224 per night
- Sleeping arrangements: 2 beds in 2 bedrooms sleep 4 guests
- Bathrooms: 1
Amenities
- TV
- Wi-Fi
- Dedicated workspace
- Indoor fireplace
- Air conditioning
- Washer and dryer
- Towels, bed sheets, soap, toilet paper, iron, and hangers, hair dryer, body soap, and shampoo
- Kitchen space, coffee maker, refrigerator and freezer, microwave, two-burner plug-in stovetop induction stove, dishes and silverware, pots and pans, oil, salt, and pepper
- Barbecue grill and utensils
Guest testimony
“Leslie's place was both cozy and roomy, a wonderful place to stay for a long weekend in Manchester! It's very close to the center of town and is on a beautiful piece of land. Leslie is a wonderful host, ready to answer any questions and help with anything we needed. It is a fantastic spot and we can't wait to come back and visit!” -- Christine, March 2021
