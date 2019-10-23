ST. ALBANS — A jury took about an hour to find Norm McAllister not guilty of prohibited acts, specifically using a woman for prostitution, after one day’s trial.
The jury took the case after instructions from Judge Michael Kupersmith around 2 p.m. The jury returned around 3 p.m.
Deputy State’s Attorneys John Lavoie and Diane Wheeler, who prosecuted the case, declined media comment after the verdict.
McAllister’s defense attorney, Bob Katims, attributed the verdict to the credibility of this case’s central witness, which Katims attacked throughout the trial.
Katims portrayed that witness as a liar, based on contradictory statements she made in a prior, unrelated court case, and attributed the allegations against McAllister to the witness trying to save her abusive relationship with her ex-husband.
Katims told the jury in his closing remarks that the case was entirely about the witness.
Lavoie told the jury the opposite. He said the witness is no longer in a relationship with her ex-husband.
“She just doesn’t have any motivation to make this up,” Lavoie said to the jury. “...She’s had plenty of chances to get out [of the case]. Why would she subject herself to this?”
Prosecutors called only two witnesses, the case’s central witness and Vermont State Det. Sgt. Ben Katz. Katz investigated the allegations against McAllister while assigned to the Northwest Unit for Special Investigations, a sex crime unit.
McAllister’s defense team called no one, and McAllister declined to testify.
The central witness testified that she made $300 every other week milking goats on McAllister’s farm, with another $600 she never saw going toward her rent while she lived in a trailer on McAllister’s property.
She testified that when McAllister’s goat operation went under, she only made the $600 for housing while performing odd jobs around the farm like collecting chicken eggs, gardening, house cleaning and stacking firewood.
Finally the utility company shut off her power.
She was in tears testifying that McAllister said he had an older friend from Richford whose wife had recently left him, and that if the witness had sex with him, she could consider her electric bill paid.
“I told him I wasn’t thrilled about it but that I would do it,” the witness testified.
She testified she met the man at her trailer at a time and date McAllister told her. She described him coming to the screen door of the trailer and letting him inside.
She testified he said, “I assume you know what I’m here for,” and that she replied that she did.
And that they then had sex.
She testified she never saw him again. She said he was short, balding, in his fifties and that he drove an older Dodge Caravan.
Katims mainly questioned her about her relationship with her ex-husband, specifically a domestic assault case shortly before her employment on McAllister’s farm.
In that case, the witness recanted on her initial statement that her ex-husband assaulted her.
She also told that case’s prosecutor that she heard voices and had been recently diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder.
Katims also included a transcript of the witness’s testimony during McAllister’s last trial on this same charge.
During that trial, the witness testified that she lied on purpose about her ex-husband during that prior court case because she didn’t feel safe and wanted him out of her house.
Wednesday, during this trial, the witness testified that she didn’t lie at all, that she was mistaken when she recanted her statement. She told Katims on the stand she’s received therapy and “had a different perspective” at the time.
She also testified she told the prosecutor in that prior case about the voices and her diagnosis out of concern she would be disqualified as a witness.
Katims asserted she concocted the idea to act as a prostitute to pay her utility costs.
“At the end of the day you were the one who approached Norm McAllister and said, ‘Hey, I’d like to make some money having sex on the farm with Mexicans,’” Katims said to the witness on the stand.
She said she wasn’t.
That was a reference to a portion of a wiretap recording NUSI investigators made ahead of the arrest. Lavoie played a portion of that recording for the jury.
On the recording the witness asks McAllister if she’ll have to go to local farms, having sex with migrant workers for money.
“Like you did with that one guy that time?” McAllister asks. “That’s totally up to you.”
On the recording McAllister explains, “You weren’t having any luck getting a friggin’ job. Using your [expletive] for something other than producing babies seemed like a viable option.”
Katz’s testimony chiefly concerned the nature of wiretap recordings.
Katz testified that callers often don’t want to be in that position, that they have low self-confidence.
“We have to do a lot of keep the call on task,” Katz said.
He also testified about the cyclic nature of abusive relationships, how tension rises to abuse, followed by reconciliation and a “honeymoon phase.”
Kupersmith ruled first thing Wednesday morning that prosecutors could use Katz as an expert witness based on precedent in federal court rulings — so long as prosecutors referred to him as an “educational witness.”
But Katz’s testimony was relatively brief.
A Vermont Supreme Court ruling and a mistrial necessitated this new trial.
Another jury found McAllister guilty of this charge, the misdemeanor prohibited acts, alone in 2017, and not guilty of another prohibited acts charge and a felony sexual assault charge.