MONTGOMERY — At the end of an age of silence and isolation, students in Montgomery are preparing for the performance of their young careers in industrial and experimental rhythms.
All while using laundry tubs and tail-pipes.
Thanks to Junk2Funk, a New Hampshire-based traveling upcycled musical coordinator founded by educator and artist-in-residence Jeff Erwin, every student at Montgomery Elementary School this week gets to spend part of their day jamming out on his homemade instruments. They create their own rhythms, shadow-dance, learn to disc jockey and even rap.
“Instead of just getting a performer to come to the school and perform, this is the kids and the art they create themselves,” Erwin said. “One of the things I like about making instruments out of junk is that you don't know what it’s going to sound like before you try it. It’s a discovery process.”
Since Erwin was young, he has been a non-traditional percussionist, reportedly driving his family “crazy” with his tendency to tap or play rhythms on nearly every object in the house. Each of the sounds is cataloged in his memory, expanding his musical repertoire beyond the limits of traditional instruments and making the world his orchestra.
“You know what a guitar sounds like, you know what a trumpet sounds like, but how about the exhaust pipe from a diesel engine?” Erwin said. “A bucket, a barrel or two, a pot or a pan – there’s no expectation there. I find that [when they’re introduced to these instruments] students let their guard down, and let themselves explore.”
On Wednesday morning at the elementary school, eighth grade students walked quickly to the gymnasium for their next musical lesson. They quietly and quickly gathered to the floor in front of a persian rug to warm up with a call-and-response exercise to get into the groove.
Erwin snapped, and the students snapped back. He clapped, and the students clapped back. Always in rhythm, call-and-response, eyes were on Erwin as he refocused their minds to their purpose of the hour: music.
“It’s just something I’ve always done,” Erwin said. “I was the kid on the bus getting everyone to do rhythms. It would drive the bus drivers crazy.”
This Friday at 1:30 p.m., Montgomery Elementary School will perform live on Zoom — the first music the school has witnessed in years.
And in two days, middle school students have already developed their own rhythm, Erwin said. They knew what they wanted to play, to hear and to give to their school.
From junk to funk
An educator and creative, Erwin has never been musically-trained. He taught Kindergarten and elementary school in New Hampshire and Maine, but decided to leave his chosen craft to make music, with students, on the road.
Armed with a trailer filled with randomly-soldered drum-like instruments, staple-gun xylophones, djun-djun drums made of ACME-brand tubs and bells of bundt pans, Erwin regularly visits schools around the region to show students that music can be made in any way, every day.
His own instruments of choice include the inside of an old washing machine and industrial-sized laundry soap tubs.
Using his homemade instruments he teaches classes of students how to create, balance and layer percussion, disc jockeying, light and set production, shadow dancing and rapping to create a multidimensional student-led performance at the end of the week.
“Teachers will tell me about how maybe a student might be reticent in the classroom, but they come alive in here,” Erwin said. “They step up and take a lead role like they know in that moment it’s what they’re meant to do. It’s amazing to watch.”
He fastened black plastic gutter drainage at different lengths to PVC pipe so each makes a different sound and can be organized melodically. An old kitchen dolly for baking trays has since been redecorated with different xylophones and chimes using aircraft cables, and fitted the stand with pots and pans and djun-djun bells for quick, bright sounds.
The performance this Friday includes rap performances about the importance of environmentalism and recycling and shadow dancing with signs saying “peace” and “love” and “believe.”
“It’s important that they get to show themselves the way they feel is genuine and real,” Erwin said. “Music is empowering. It brings power back into the hands of the student.”
The sound of music
“It’s so wonderful to have music again!” Montgomery Elementary Principal Sandy Alexander said. “I have staff that say they wish they could be here all the time to hear it … It’s breaking the monotony of the day-to-day, and it’s something completely different than they’ve ever had before.”
A step into the school is met with the shaking of windows and tiles, and the rhythmic tapping of shoes everywhere. School secretaries are subtly bobbing their heads to the beat, while lines of preschoolers are led by dancing teachers through the halls and fifth graders are skipping back to their classrooms.
After a year of silence and distance, a bright sound just 20 feet from the main office, is a very, very welcome one.
Resilient youngsters
“I’m optimistic that things are turning for the better,” Alexander said. “I got a parent email recently thanking us for all that we do, and for returning her student to more ‘normal’ times … I sent it out to staff that evening. It’s a really good feeling. The support from our families is really amazing. Huge support from our community, and we’re thankful for that.”
After just one day of trying out their instruments, students developed a rhythm on Wednesday. Even students who may have a more difficult time concentrating in their classrooms couldn’t keep their eyes off of Erwin and his magical instruments.
“They are mesmerized by him,” Alexander said. “And in a time that has been so difficult for students, for all of us — seeing them so happy and invested in their learning is really why we become teachers. And this is both exciting and grounding for them.”
On Wednesday after their bonding call-and-answer rhythmic introduction, Erwin crouched before his mentees with a plan … but at their direction.
“Okay so I have an idea, let me know what you think,” Erwin proposed to his eighth grade students during their practice on Wednesday. “Hear me out: ‘Crazy Train.’”
