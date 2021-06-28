Swim lessons with Saint Albans Recreation are back to normal! Here's the details:
Saint Albans Recreation Department
Starting this week, you can take day time and evening swim lessons at the Saint Albans City pool.
Last year, adults had to accompany their children in the water due to COVID protocols. This year, all COVID protocols are lifted.
Daytime lessons run Monday through Friday and evening lessons run Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Daytime lessons will run until July 8 and evening lessons will run until July 2.
All lessons are taught at the Saint Albans City Pool located at 99 Aldis St. in Saint Albans.
Lessons you can choose from: You can check the lesson descriptions on the website.
- Parent & Child
- Preschool - kids ages 3-5
- Learn to Swim - kids ages 6-18
- Adult Lessons - ages 16+
- Stroke Isolation - ages 7 to adult (see separate program listing to register)
- Aqua Fitness Class - ages 14 to adult
- Lifeguard Training
- Junior Lifeguard Training
- WSI - Water Safety Instructor Training
Private Lessons: 5 Lessons - $159 per person for St. Albans Residents, $206 for non-residents
Day Lessons - Two weeks June 28 to July 8 Monday-Thursday (8 lessons) $120 for residents and $150 for non-residents
Day Lessons - Two Weeks July 12 to July 22 Monday-Thursday (8 Lessons) $120 for residents and $150 for non-residents
Day Lessons - Two Weeks July 26 to August 5 Monday-Thursday (8 Lessons) $120 for residents and $150 for non-residents
Day Lessons - One Week August 9 to August 13 Monday-Friday (5 Lessons) $75 for residents and $115 for non-residents
Evening lessons - Monday, Wednesday and Friday June 21 to July 2 (6 Lessons) $75 for residents $115 for non-residents
Evening lessons - Monday, Wednesday and Friday July 5 to July 16 (6 Lessons) $75 for residents $115 for non-residents
Evening lessons - Monday, Wednesday and Friday July 19 to July 30 (6 Lessons) $75 for residents $115 for non-residents
Evening lessons - Monday, Wednesday and Friday August 2 to August 13 (6 Lessons) $75 for residents $115 for non-residents
*Duration of lesson changes depending on swimming level
If you aren’t sure which level to go to you can call the office at 802-524-1971 for Kelly, 802-524-1559 for Andrew or you can contact the pool house at 802-524-6796 to speak with Isaac.
