Dear readers,
Due to a power outage caused by sever thunderstorms at our paper's printer in Quebec, the Friday, July 14 edition of the Messenger will not be delivered in the morning.
The paper will be published as soon as is possible, and we will deliver when we can.
If you subscribe to the eEdition, please take advantage of that offering. Check it out at samessenger.com/eediton.
Thank you for your patience, and be safe out there!
All the best,
Bridget and the Messenger team
