ST. ALBANS CITY — Judge H.E. VanBenthuysen has rejected a plea deal in the case of Jack Laplant, the man accused of shooting at police officers on Lincoln Avenue on Jan. 2, 2018.
As part of the sentencing hearing, St. Albans Police officers Jason Wetherby and Michael Malinowski gave riveting statements about the impact the events of that day has had on them.
Prosecutors had reached a deal with Laplant in which he would serve five years and remain under state supervision for 15, until he was 40 years old.
In rejecting the deal, VanBenthuysen said he felt the deal was neither adequate punishment for Laplant's actions nor a sufficient deterrent for others who might decide to replicate his actions.
Laplant told the court he was suicidal that evening when, dressed all in black and carrying an AR-15, he walked down Lincoln Avenue where is girlfriend lived. He had been in court earlier that day on charges of aggravated domestic assault, a felony.
Laplant said he felt "overwhelming guilt" after the court hearing. "I was ashamed and I went to the police station to try to sell my weapon," he said.
In his statement, Laplant denied pointing the AR-15 at police, saying he respected them and "I'm grateful they protected others," who could have been harmed by his actions.
"I will never touch a firearm again," Laplant said. He said he will take part in substance abuse treatment, that he has an obligation to support his children, and that he is "grateful to be alive."
"If you have it in your heart to grant me any leniency, know it will not be wasted," Laplant said to VanBenthuysen.
After taking time to consider the victim statements, as well as Laplant's, VanBenthuysen returned to the bench and rejected the deal.
VanBenthuysen said Laplant showed remorse but also appeared to minimize his own conduct. "Evidence shows he not only pointed his weapon at police but discharged it three times," VenBenthuysen said.
The judge also noted that Laplant fired a very powerful weapon on a crowded residential street at a time of the evening when people were likely to be home.
The five years in prison was not adequate punishment, nor is it sufficient deterrence for others, VanBenthuysen said. He also deemed 15 years of supervision inadequate.
As part of the hearing, prosecutor Deb Celis provided an account of the events of that night.
Lt. Jason Wetherby was the first officer to respond to the calls concerning Laplant, which the police began receiving around 5:50 p.m. When he arrived on the scene in his cruiser, Laplant pointed the AR-15 directly at him. Wetherby backed away.
Sgt. Michael Malinowski, and another officer, Jason Lawton, then showed up on the scene, while Wetherby returned to the scene on foot. All three were wearing body cameras which were turned on and captured the entire interaction.
With partial cover from a nearby porch lattice, Malinowski spoke with Laplant for four minutes, asking him at least 13 times to drop his weapon, according to Celis.
Laplant reportedly alternated between taking cover behind a car and coming out to engage with Malinowski.
At one point, Laplant says "shoot, shoot, shoot," before adding phrases like "Let's go, baby" and "I'm coming for you, (expletive)." Then once again chanting "shoot, shoot, shoot."
Laplant begins a countdown after which he fires at officers.
Malinowski and Lawton return fire, with Lawton hitting Laplant in the abdomen. After he is down, all three officers provided first aid, with Malinowski injuring himself in his rush to get to his cruiser for a first aid kit and then back to Laplant, Celis said.
"All three officers are kind to the defendant," Celis told the court. "They are respectful as they render aid."
Laplant was transported by ambulance to Northwestern Medical Center where he was treated and released into police custody.
Vermont State Police assumed responsibility for the investigation and determined none of the officers had acted inappropriately.
Wetherby, returning to the scene afterwards, found a bullet hole in a home near where he had been standing. VSP extracted a bullet jacket from the hole, but it was too damaged to determine if it was from Laplant's AR-15. It was, however, the same caliber as Laplant's bullets.
The only other person firing a weapon of that caliber that night was Lawton and he was firing in a different direction, Celis said.
Wetherby told the court that there are moments from that night which will be forever etched on his soul.
One of those moments was when Laplant pointed the AR-15 at him. "I felt trapped, claustrophobic and helpless," Wetherby said. His own instinct to flee danger kicked in. "It took every fiber of my being to go after him."
"I had to protect them," Wetherby said of the people in the nearby homes.
Addressing Laplant, Wetherby said, "I made the decision to help you. I made the decision to help the person that seconds earlier nearly ended my life.
"That decision was made from the root of a man's soul."
"Every decision about what you do is a decision about who you are," Wetherby told Laplant.
He has also, Wetherby said, made the decision not to forgive Laplant.
Malinowski began his statement by saying, "Instead of going home to my wife and son, I responded to a call that would challenge my courage and ethics."
A former Marine, Malinowski said he could not recall any other moments in his life which were as terrifying as his encounter with Laplant.
"My sense of duty to protect my community prevailed," he said.
Malinowski told Laplant that he saw him as a person. "This is what sets us apart from the general public. We're professionals," he said.
"We, as people, are defined not only by our actions in extraordinary circumstances, but how we act afterwards," Malinowski told Laplant.
Jason Lawton, who has since left the St. Albans Police Dept. after an incident in which he struck a person in custody in the face, did not speak. Speaking on his behalf, Celis said the incident "has affected Jason Lawton's life considerably."
He said it was the "worst night of his life and there is not a day that goes by that he doesn't think about this incident," Celis told the court.
With the plea deal rejected, VanBenthuysen said he was aware the case might now go to trial. If so, it would move to the top of the docket, he said.
He ordered that a status conference be scheduled in a month's time.
Laplant remains behind bars awaiting trial.
