The St. Albans Messenger has hired Josh Ellerbrock to join its reporting staff.
Ellerbrock comes to the Messenger from Lima, Ohio, where he previously spent three years with the Lima News.
That brings the total full-time reporting staff in O’Rourke Media Group’s Vermont newsroom to six.
In August, the Messenger promoted Bridget Higdon to community editor to oversee daily operations for both the Messenger and OMG’s Chittenden County websites.
Higdon previously spent a year running OMG’s three community websites in Chittenden County. She’s a graduate of the University of Vermont, where she studied English and was the editor-in-chief of The Vermont Cynic, the college’s award-winning student newspaper. Outside of the newsroom, Higdon is an avid cyclist, skier and cook.
Ellerbrock, who will primarily cover St. Albans City and St. Albans Town, has a background in enterprise and investigative reporting, winning several statewide awards in Ohio. He has covered small towns in Illinois and North Carolina. Ellerbrock has hiked both the Appalachian and Pacific Crest trails and plans to discover more of Vermont through hiking and reading.
The Messenger believes in accurate and community-centered journalism and a trustworthy and accessible news team. Send your tips, photos and events to news@samessenger.com.
