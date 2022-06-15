ST. ALBANS — Northwestern Medical Center has announced Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Billings will assume the role of the interim chief executive officer in August, following the departure of former CEO Dr. Dean French.
The hospital is on the hunt for permanent CEO, according to a press release
Board of directors President Jake Holzscheiter expressed confidence in Billings, the senior leadership team and their ability to lead the organization through the interim period while a new CEO is selected.
“We already have what we need to provide continuity and continued progress on our Strategic Plan to help us meet our goals,” Holzscheiter stated in the release.
Billings has served on NMC’s senior leadership team for 32 years with a primary focus on community relations and diverse management experience. He was named COO in December 2021.
“NMC has a clear path forward as a community hospital and I appreciate this opportunity to help maintain our focus and momentum during this transition,” Billings stated. “I am proud of the progress we have made in the past two years and grateful for the hard work everyone at NMC does on a daily basis. I am honored to serve the organization in a new way and welcome people’s patience and assistance as we move forward together.”
In April, Dr. French took NMC's board of directors by surprise when he accepted a position with ScionHealth, a 79-hospital system spread over 25 states. The announcement of his departure came just 18 months after French took on the hospital’s top leadership position.
NMC’s board of directors has established a search committee led by Vice Chair John Casavant to search for the hospital’s next CEO. The search is already underway with assistance from an executive recruitment firm WittKeifer.
