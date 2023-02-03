FRANKLIN COUNTY — John Grismore is officially Franklin County’s Sheriff after being sworn in Feb. 1, but his problems aren’t over yet.
Last week, Grismore learned that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is being audited by the Vermont State Auditor Doug Hoffer, for “questionable” financial records.
On Monday, he appeared in Franklin County Court for a status hearing on the simple assault charge he pleaded not guilty for.
And on Wednesday – the same day he was sworn in as sheriff – legislators met for the first time to begin discussions on potentially reforming the entire sheriff system in Vermont.
Grismore could not be reached for comment by presstime.
Audits
While state audits of government agencies aren’t anything new, this time the Vermont State Police are involved. Hoffer reportedly reached out to the state law enforcement agency after a routine audit of the Franklin County’s Sheriff’s Office discovered potential problems, according to reporting by the Associated Press
Not much is known about the nature of the problems discovered or the size of it. Since starting the investigation, state agencies haven’t released much information about what it entails outside of its subject – the office and Grismore.
Hoffer told news outlets the problem was initially discovered by an outside firm completing the initial audit, and Hoffer passed it on to the VSP as a matter of routine.
No further information is currently available.
Status hearing
Grismore appeared in court briefly Monday for a status hearing on the simple assault charge he’s fighting.
The case stems from an August incident where Grismore allegedly caused bodily harm to an individual in custody. Since that time, Grismore was fired from the office, but he ended up winning the sheriff’s seat despite a video of the incident spreading among national and local media.
Grand Isle State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito filed the case this past October after finding that the evidence was strong enough to prosecute.
Grismore, however, contends that his actions were within his rights as an officer, and he was trying to stop the handcuffed man from spitting on a fellow deputy.
He’s maintained the same line in court.
According to court documents, Grismore’s attorney recently filed a motion to dismiss the case as there’s allegedly no proof of bodily harm from the victim. A sworn statement from the victim showing such proof is expected to be provided at a later date.
During the Monday status hearing, Judge Martin Maley suggested moving the case outside of Franklin County. Since the sheriff’s office provides security to the local courthouse, it could be seen as a potential conflict of interest, he said.
If Grismore is convicted of simple assault, he could still serve as sheriff. He’s said he intends to fight the charge.
Sheriff change-up
As Grismore deals with aforementioned issues, the state is taking a deeper look at the sheriff system itself. The House Committee on Government Affairs, led by Rep. Mike McCarthy (D-St. Albans City), began the lengthy discussion about potential alternatives this Wednesday.
He said the state needed to begin the conversation in the wake of multiple instances of people abusing Vermont’s sheriff system. He named Grismore as an example.
“It would be easy and a comfort to say that Vermont is different, that we are immune and we don’t have the same problems with excessive use of force, racial and class disparities or corruption here in our rural state,” McCarthy said.
Much of Wednesday’s conversation revolved around the responsibilities of Vermont’s sheriffs and where they fit within the larger picture of Vermont’s law enforcement services.
Legislators also discussed how oversight of the offices currently works. The problem, McCarthy said, is there’s no way to remove a sheriff outside of impeachment under the current law.
The only comparable position is the state’s attorneys, who have their own regulatory system through the Vermont Bar Association.
That doesn’t mean the state wants to eliminate the sheriff system completely. When the idea was pushed forward by Addison County high bailiff Dave Silberman, Rep. Lisa Hango (R-Berkshire0 made it clear how important the office is to the rural parts of Franklin County.
“I recently heard from an EMT in Richford. They are seriously concerned because they’re being called to go to homes where violence is happening, guns are being used and they have no police backup,” Hango said. “So without the sheriff being there, it’s pretty tough for them to go and actually help somebody who’s having a medical emergency while there's domestic violence happening.”
Without a sheriff’s office, Hango said it could be up to 45 minutes before someone in Richford would be helped during an emergency.
During the meeting, Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie also provided testimony about his role now that Grismore has taken over the office.
Removing the office entirely, he said, “would indeed be cutting my nose off to spite my own face” as deputies file thousands of cases with the attorney’s office each year.
Lavoie, however, has submitted a Brady letter to the courts about Grismore. The document officially questions Grismore’s credibility on any material he documents for the court, but it doesn’t restrict Grismore from serving in an administrative function as sheriff.
Even then, Lavoie said there are issues. Any deputy serving in the office could take investigative cues from Grismore, and if the office loses enough contracts due to Grismore’s reputation, the state would be left trying to stretch an already thin Vermont State Police to cover law enforcement duties in the county.
To solve those concerns, Lavoie emphasized impeachment, but he also recognized the difficulty of making it happen in the General Assembly. As a solution, he proposed essentially giving the Vermont Training Council more teeth when it comes to police certification.
Under the rules proposed by Lavoie, anyone who gets their law enforcement certification revoked by the body wouldn’t be able to become a sheriff. Otherwise, Lavoie said he “may have this situation go on for four years.”
The committee also heard from Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson and Lamoille County Sheriff Roger Marcoux, who answered questions posed by representatives. Both support a larger reform of the sheriff system in the wake of bad actors abusing the office.
“What the sheriffs need is structure.They need to be accountable and we need a mechanism to constantly have that oversight,” Marcoux said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.