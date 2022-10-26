ST. ALBANS - John Custodio has joined the Saint Albans Messenger as a staff writer, covering northern Franklin County.
Custodio comes from Lake George, New York, and is a 2022 graduate of SUNY Oswego’s journalism program. He was the managing editor of his college paper The Oswegonian and was focused on hard news, features and culture for the paper.
Minoring in biology for four years, Custodio is especially interested in environmental issues and the outdoors along with day-to-day stories and events around town.
In his free time, Custodio hikes, hunts and rock climbs, and is excited to explore Vermont.
“Franklin County’s focus on agriculture and tourism is very similar to my hometown in the southern Adirondacks,” Custodio said. “So I feel confident that I can blend well into the community and get to know the towns and people I’ll be working with.”
Custodio will cover happenings in Enosburg, Richford, Berkshire and Montgomery. He can be reached via email at jcustodio@orourkemediagroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.