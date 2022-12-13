ST. ALBANS — Joe Halko has been named the 2022 Citizen of the Year by the St. Albans Rotary Club.
The annual tradition recognizes people who have stood apart for their service and dedication to the community. Rotarian Tom Hungerford said Halko was chosen this year because of his work as a community organizer and as a board member for multiple area nonprofits.
“These individuals are pillars in our community that lead by example, serving on boards, coaching, volunteering, holding public office, all while upholding high ethical standards and being mentors and role models for all of us,” Hungerford said. “Being a Rotarian is not a criteria for this designation but living like one is.”
Halko’s work includes serving as a board member with the United Way, Northwest Access TV, the St. Albans Rotary and the Northwestern Medical Center Incorporators. He also helps organize the NCSS Buddy Walk, the Community Partner Anti-Racism Taskforce and Community Partner Golf Tournament.
For his day job, Halko is well known as the director of community relations at Northwestern Counseling and Support Services, and he is heavily involved as one of the principle organizers of the Franklin Grand Isle Community Partnership, a network of human service providers in Northwest Vermont.
During Tuesday’s presentation ceremony, community members who collaborated with Halko took to the podium to highlight different aspects of the work.
NMC interim CEO Jonathan Billings, for example, highlighted Halko’s efforts as the chairman of the nominating committee for the hospital’s Incorporators, an 150-member group responsible for electing who sits on NMC’s board of directors.
“We appreciate all the effort Joe has put into ensuring that the hospital is rock solid in the community and led by the right people so that we can keep meeting our mission. So Joe, thank you for all you’ve done, from all the different angles you’ve impacted the community, myself and our hospital,” Billings said.
United Way chief development officer Liz Gamache spoke about Halko’s impact on community collaboration and his emphasis on strengthening the connections between people by making them feel welcome and appreciated.
“During the time of the pandemic, we became familiar with just how essential human connection is to keeping us physically and mentally healthy, but not for Joe. For years and years he’s been helping to raise our awareness about the importance of connection with the community,” she said.
Most speakers also took a few friendly jabs at Halko’s tendency to extend a conversation when it could be wrapped up. NCSS CEO Todd Bauman said that the phrase ‘I’ll be brief’ has become a running joke at the nonprofit because of Halko’s gift of the gab.
“When Halko talks about our agency or community, many of the projects that he’s working on, he has a tendency to do a breakdown, I’d say,” Bauman said. “Over the years I’ve learned just that Joe is so dedicated to whatever cause it is that he’s committed to, and he goes into such great depth … because he just wants everyone to know about it.”
Halko ran with the gag during his own speech. After the day’s speakers took their seats, Halko went to the podium with a prop scroll that humorously extended when he mentioned that he would “be brief.”
“It is very humbling and I’m honored,” Halko said. “And you know, this community — I think from the standpoint of the state of Vermont — is so different from other regions of the state. And it’s all because of people. It’s all because of the collaboration and the willingness to work together. And you don’t see that in every corner of the state.”
Halko said he first heard that he was the recipient of the Rotary’s Citizen of the Year roughly a month back, and while he initially thought other people were more deserving, the meaning behind the award has eventually sunk in.
“Knowing what this particular award means to this club — like Tom said, they’ve been having this for 29 years — to be one of the individuals over the three decades period is an honor. Again, it’s an extreme honor,” Halko said.
In 2021, Michael Connor received the award for his work in helping restore and expand St. Albans’ Little League fields. Other past award recipients include Ken Kaye, James Farr, Jim Ballard, Emerson Lynn, Suzanne Lynn, Bill Mercier and Rhonda Mercier.
As part of the award, Halko received a metal golden star with the signatures of St. Albans Rotary Club members. His name will also be added to the stone marker in Rotary Grove, located in the southeast corner of the Collins Perley Sports Complex, which honors all 29 award recipients.
