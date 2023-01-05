ST. ALBANS — For the second time in the last month, Joe Halko has been honored for his service and commitment to the community.
Halko was presented with the Engroff Ostermeyer Legacy Award on Wednesday during the Franklin Grand Isle Community Partnership’s first meeting of the new year.
Given annually, the award recognizes a person from Franklin or Grand Isle County who best exemplifies the legacies of John W. Engroff and Robert Ostermeyer, two long-standing members of the partnership.
The network of human service providers has had Halko on its leadership team for almost 15 years.
Outside of being the director of community relations at Northwestern Counseling and Support Services, he is a member of the St. Albans Rotary Club and serves on numerous local boards, including the United Way of Northwest Vermont, Northwest Access TV and Northwestern Medical Center Incorporators.
In December, Halko was named the Rotary Club’s “Citizen of the Year.” He was nominated for the Engroff Ostermeyer Legacy Award this past fall by Melinda White, a fellow FGI Partnership leadership team member.
“I recall feeling anxious and meeting so many new people and wondering if I fit in with this group,” White said of joining the partnership in 2012. “Joe's welcoming personality and kindness immediately showed me I was at home, especially when he told a bad dad joke.”
White nominated Halko for the award because of the qualities she said he shares with Engroff and Ostermeyer.
Engroff, from Isle La Motte, was executive director of the FGI Community Partnership from 2003 to 2007. Since his death in 2008, he’s been remembered for his calm, fortitude and grace under pressure.
Ostermeyer, former director of Franklin and Grand Isle for the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, died in 2021, but brought hope and light to dark situations and mentored community partners with compassion and professionalism.
“To be compared to two men who I worked with and knew well is extremely humbling,” Halko said. “I feel there are so many of you that are so worthy of this award.”
White said it was Halko who ensured the partnership continued after state funding for the group stopped in 2010. Before that, community partnerships existed in the state’s 12 districts, run by a coordinator from the Agency of Human Services.
Now, without funding or a coordinating force, the FGI Partnership is the only regularly operating partnership group in the state.
“I've always viewed Joe as the backbone,” White said.
When Halko first joined the group, he said there were meetings when only a dozen or so people would show up. Now, 30-40 attend every month, from areas like substance use prevention, youth and family services, education, food security and more.
“I have to tell you, it's awesome that there are community members working for organizations, whether they're non-profits, state-driven, whatever the case may be, who are willing to come together for a couple of hours once a month, to learn about some of the things that are going on in the community,” Halko said. “Because of that networking, we've advanced initiatives that have helped the community.”
