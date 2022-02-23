ST. ALBANS CITY — Ward 2 Alderperson Jim Pelkey remembers when St. Albans City Council members used to be compensated for their work. Each member would bring home $10 a month.
Now, they get $0.
“I’m sure alderpersons in Burlington would shudder at the thought,” Pelkey joked.
After 20 years, Pelkey is leaving his position on St. Albans City Council, and it’s not because of the pay. Instead, he’s facing some mobility issues because of a bad knee, and he was unable to collect the signatures required to run again.
Pelkey served on council from 1990 to 1999, and then again from roughly 2009 to today. He hopes to serve on a city committee once he completes his knee replacement surgery.
“I’ve been involved with the city for a long time, and I don’t want to give it up,” he said.
Over those years, Pelkey said he’s seen a lot of change in St. Albans, and some of the most evident have been the upgrades to the city’s downtown. Pelkey highlighted the use of the city’s tax increment financing (TIF) district as a major tool in transforming the area into what it is today.
“I was on council during that time. We had a lot of closed and shuttered places on Main St.,” Pelkey said. “We used to be a bedroom community for Burlington, but now we’ve become a destination city. We’re still small but people want to come here, and they want to live here.”
Other initiatives Pelkey highlighted include the work done by the St. Albans Police Department to reform its policing policies and the city’s formation of the recent Belonging, Equity and Inclusion Committee, which was approved in September.
“We’ve seen enough prejudice and hate. We thought it would be a good idea,” Pelkey said.
Teamwork and disagreement
Over the years, he’s also been privy to various forms of cooperation between council members. He said the current council gets along well, but that hasn’t always been the case.
Back when Bill Ciofi managed the city, council didn’t always agree with what was on the agenda, and with four alderpeople, including Pelkey, often in agreement, City Council would be instrumental in setting policy for the city.
As an example, Pelkey recalled when the State of Vermont went after tattoo parlors, and St. Albans City Council decided to ignore the state’s efforts.
“The four of us said ‘no’. If [business owners] want to do tattoos that’s their own business,” he said.
The city also faced challenges from St. Albans Town. Pelkey said the council’s relationship with the town’s selectboard has been much better in recent years with the two municipalities coming together to work on common interests, such as recreation initiatives, but he’s seen a lot of back-and-forth between the two municipalities in decades past.
In earlier years, he’d see the results of those arguments reflect badly on the community, and Burlington would sometimes land economic development projects that St. Albans had been courting. Since the town has land and the city has infrastructure, he said the two municipalities can usually offer businesses a lot by working together.
Such ideas eventually led to him serving on a committee that considered merger, but the group came to the conclusion that it’s fine if they’re separate — so long as the city and town can work together.
These days, he said such an approach is better understood by today’s selectboard.
Hopes for the future
As for initiatives closer to home, Pelkey said not much has changed for Ward 2.
People have moved in and moved out since he began representing the neighborhood, and he’s watched houses get rehabilitated to improve the ward’s overall quality of life. He also appreciates the city’s work to get the Fonda site built up to where it can now host offices.
But he’d still like to see a transportation corridor in the ward. The idea would upgrade infrastructure to allow for people to quickly travel to major throughways and destination centers, but it would also require the city to use eminent domain laws to grab land.
He said he’d still like to see it done, which will be up to his successor.
Newell Decker and Jamie Pinkham are running for the seat. Pelkey declined to say who he supports, but he did have some advice for the next Ward 2 alderperson:
“Be open-minded. Be civil. Listen to your brothers and sisters on the council and to the city manager and the mayor. But you don’t need everything to be unanimous,” he said. “I made my opinions known at council meetings. If you can’t come to a consensus, stick to your guns and tell them how you feel.”
With the recent group of alderpeople, the disagreements didn’t happen often, Pelkey said, and while he may be done with St. Albans City Council, he said he appreciated the time spent with the group.
“We generally got along. We work pretty well together, and I’m going to miss them all,” he said.
He said they’ll be seeing him around the city soon, once he gets his new knee.
