BAKERSFIELD-- She was tall and strong, with a roaring diesel engine and a flamelike glow as she polished the streets of Franklin County during the harshest months of the year.
But she needed a name. And on Wednesday, she became Bakersfield’s first “Jennifer Snowpez,” one of the fleet of VTrans snow plows keeping Vermont’s roadways snow-free.
“We thought it was cool,” said sixth grader Eli Mayo, a member of Nick Scwab’s middle school homeroom. “She’s a cool singer. I like her.”
Earlier this fall, the Agency of Transportation asked schools around the state to name a snow plow and created personalized name tags for each of the trucks.
The race was tough, but a democratic election amongst the elementary and middle school students turned out the name “Jennifer Snowpez” as the class favorite.
The election
Every school in the state was invited to name a snow plow and see their plow in-person on Vermont Plow Day. Names poured in from all corners of the state from Brattleboro to Richford ranging in creativity from Swanton’s “Swanton Creemie Cruiser” to Colchester’s “Arctic Blaze.” Students at Bakersfield Elementary and Middle School were no exception: their plow deserved a great name.
But the name would have contenders: eighth grader Noah Krygier almost swept the election with a strong campaign to name the truck after himself, teachers said.
Names for the plow spanned from movie characters to mash-ups, but even the competitor Slushy McFreedom couldn’t outlive the ultra-popular Jennifer Snowpez. In a close race featuring names such as Paul Blart, Spike and the Bakersfield Elementary and Middle School Snow Plow, the students voted to crown their plow after one of their favorite pop stars.
Teachers said it was a close race, but the popular vote didn’t lie, and crowd cheers on Wednesday only proved that the students stood by their choice, and looked forward to watching for Jennifer Snowpez as she patrols the streets this winter.
Students in Richford named their snow plow Flurry, while Swanton named theirs the Maple Creemee Cruiser and The Ice Crusher was named by Highgate students. In Franklin, students named the Plow-A-Tron 6,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.