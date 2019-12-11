ST. ALBANS CITY/STOWE – After four years at the head of Jeff’s Maine Seafood and more than a dozen years on its staff, owner Katie Lizewski is expanding the St. Albans-based seafood restaurant to the resort town of Stowe.
Jeff’s at Stowe had a soft launch last week in its new abode at the Grey Fox Inn, and, according to Lizewski, a formal opening is set for Thursday.
Speaking with the Messenger Tuesday, Lizewski said she looked at the expansion to Stowe as a homecoming of sorts, referring back to her 11 years of experience in the Trapp Family Lodge preceding her work at Jeff’s.
“It felt exciting to go back to Stowe and be in the hospitality business there again,” Lizewski said.
She also said that experience should compliment the “fresh seafood and good staff and good atmosphere” she was bringing to Stowe from St. Albans. “I’ve got experience of being in Stowe,” Lizewski said. “I know what to expect.”
While the chefs at Jeff’s might have some creativity as they approach the Stowe menu, Lizewski said a lot of the core menu items in Stowe would echo their St. Albans counterparts.
Token dishes with the Jeff’s name – Jeff’s Clam Chowder and the Jeff’s Chef salad – make appearances on both restaurants’ menus, as do many of the favorite pastas and seafood dishes, like pecan-crusted salmon, that define the St. Albans flagship’s repertoire.
“We’re taking this model here in St. Albans and bringing it to Stowe,” Lizewski said. “They don’t have a seafood restaurant up there, so it seemed like a good fit to go with the same idea we’ve got here.”
According to Lizewski, there were no real plans to expand Jeff’s. That changed when the owner of the Grey Fox Inn, who frequented Jeff’s when they passed between Stowe and their Montreal home, approached Lizewski about taking up residence at the inn.
“It wasn’t in my plan right now,” Lizewski said. “But he approached me about the restaurant in the inn that he owns... and I have a great staff here in St. Albans that really takes care of this place for me.”
Jeff’s Maine Seafood Restaurant has been a St. Albans City mainstay for decades, occupying its place in the historic building at the corner of Main Street and Bank Street since 1989.
After 11 years at the Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe, Lizewski joined the restaurant’s staff in 1999 and worked as a bartender, host and server until 2014, according to Jeff’s website. Lizewski formally purchased the restaurant in December 2015.
Even with the excitement around what she admitted was a large step for the St. Albans seafood restaurant, Lizewski promised Jeff’s Maine Seafood would continue to call Rail City its home.
“St. Albans is my baby,” Lizewski said. “I’ll be back and forth, but I’m not leaving St. Albans.”