Police lights
Messenger photo

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Vermont State Police are looking for information about a Jeep that fell in Lake Champlain.

Troopers received a report about the vehicle Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 15. Upon investigation, they found a black Jeep Gladiator with a flat-bed trailer partially submerged in Mississquoi Bay near the international border.

No one is believed to be inside the vehicle.

State police are asking that anyone with information about the vehicle or how it ended up in Lake Champlain reach out to the Vermont State Police St. Albans barracks at 802-524-5993.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you